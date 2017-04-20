5 prospects the Green Bay Packers should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: For a team that was one win away from a Super Bowl berth last year, the Packers do have a lot of issues on the defensive side of the ball. Green Bay needs to land at least one edge rusher, one defensive back, one linebacker and a defensive tackle in this draft. After that, they might be interested in adding a running back to help spell Ty Montgomery and some offensive line depth. (And don’t be surprised if Green Bay picks a wide receiver they like on the third day.)

Picks: First Round (29), Second Round (61), Third Round (93), Fourth Round (134), Fifth Round (172, 182), Sixth Round (212), Seventh Round (247).