5 prospects the Green Bay Packers should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: For a team that was one win away from a Super Bowl berth last year, the Packers do have a lot of issues on the defensive side of the ball. Green Bay needs to land at least one edge rusher, one defensive back, one linebacker and a defensive tackle in this draft. After that, they might be interested in adding a running back to help spell Ty Montgomery and some offensive line depth. (And don’t be surprised if Green Bay picks a wide receiver they like on the third day.)
Picks: First Round (29), Second Round (61), Third Round (93), Fourth Round (134), Fifth Round (172, 182), Sixth Round (212), Seventh Round (247).
1
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Humphrey could be the best free safety in this draft, but for now, he is a cornerback, albeit one with an incredible ceiling. There are concerns about his ability to play on the outside — he allowed 17 and 16 yards per catch respectively over the last two seasons at Alabama — but those catches were rare. Humphrey is a big, physical, polished and intelligent defensive back who is going to be an asset to your team. The Packers love defensive backs that can play any role and Humphrey can do just that. Who needs Micah Hyde?
2
Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
Williams is going to fall in the draft because of character concerns. If the Packers are willing to overlook those, they could get arguably the best true pass rusher in the draft not named Garrett. Williams doesn’t do much more than get after the quarterback — and there are questions about how well he will be able to do that when he doesn’t have the best defense in the country around him — but as a late second-round pick, the Packers could find a top-15 talent at a position of major need.
3
Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
Are you noticing that the Packers run a similar defensive system to Alabama? You should by now. For Green Bay, in this draft, when in doubt, go with the Alabama defender — you really can’t have too many.
Anderson was an edge rushing outside linebacker at Bama, but I think that he will be a middle or SAM linebacker at the pro level and thrive in the role. Green Bay is nearing (or has already reached) the end of the Clay Matthews era, and Anderson is a player built in a similar mold — move him around, give him any task, he’ll get the job done. If he’s around in the third round, the Packers cannot balk at taking him.
4
Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson
The Packers lucked into Ty Montgomery being a viable NFL running back, but they can’t bank on No. 88 to carry the full load again in 2017. Gallman is a power back who will actually provide what the Packers wanted Eddie Lacy to give them. He comes from a winning program where he was trusted to get big yards, and he’s not bad catching the ball out of the backfield either. Gallman isn’t going to make any All-Pro teams in his career, but he’s a third-day pick that will do his job with 100 percent effort and then ask for more.
5
Josh Tupou, NT, Colorado
Tupou is huge. He’s a truck, a double-wide, a mansion in the middle of the line and that’s exactly what the Packers need from their nose tackle — eat up some space.
You’re not going to find a third-day NT who can move like Aaron Donald and swallow space like a black hole — any player like that is gone in the first round — but again, that’s not what the Packers need. Green Bay needs a player who can control two gaps and give players like Nick Perry a chance to make a play. Since BJ Raji’s retirement, the Packers have lacked that kind of interior presence. There are a few solid 0 techniques in this draft, but Tupou can give you replacement-level play in exchange for a sixth-round pick.