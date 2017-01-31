24 Pro Bowlers make their Super Bowl picks

Sam Gardner
Who's gonna win this thing?

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will meet Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in Super Bowl LI. As the teams prepared for the big game last week, other players were in Orlando for the Pro Bowl. We took the opportunity to ask some of the league's best players how they think the game between the league's two best teams will play out. Here are there predictions:

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

Gerald McCoy, DT, Buccaneers: ATLANTA

"Because they’re in the NFC South.”

David-DeCastro, G, Steelers: NEW ENGLAND

”They’ve got the experience, they’ve been there before, and they beat us up pretty good.”

Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys: ATLANTA

”As much as I love (Tom) Brady, I think the Falcons are going to take it. I just do. Because some teams just have that good old glow around them. I’m biased because I play for the Cowboys, (but) I think we’re the only team that had a shot at the Falcons. Because we would have kept Atlanta off the field. If the Patriots run game is strong that day … they’ve got a chance of beating the Falcons. But if it’s weak, the Falcons are going to blow them out.”

Getty Images Getty Images

Zach Brown, LB, Bills: NEW ENGLAND

”They represent our conference, and if you’re not Eli Manning and the Giants — for some reason the Giants have Tom Brady’s number — I’ve got to go with Tom.”

Michael Bennett, DE, Seahawks: NEW ENGLAND

”26-22.”

Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce, C, Eagles: ATLANTA

”It’s hard to go against Brady, but right now Atlanta’s playing as good as I’ve ever seen. The way they beat Green Bay was just so dominant. It’s going to be kind of hard to go against them.”

Howard Smith

Aqib Talib, CB, Broncos: TOSS-UP

“I think it’s going to be a hell of a game, but I don’t know who’s going to win it. I’ve got experience with (the Patriots), but I’ve also got experience in the NFC South, so I’ve seen a lot of Matt Ryan. He came out the year I came out, and he’s a hell of a quarterback, and Kyle Shanahan is a hell of an OC. If anybody can score on New England it’s them, but I don’t know.”

Patrick Peterson, CB, Cardinals: ATLANTA

”Just because they’re very, very explosive. They’ve got the best offense in the league, and they’ve got Julio Jones and Matt Ryan.”

Stacy Revere

Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks: NEW ENGLAND

”Tom Brady’s been there a million times, and I’m sure he’ll do it again.”

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Troy Wayrynen

Geno Atkins. DT, Bengals: NEW ENGLAND

"It’s coaching and Tom Brady. I wouldn’t bet against those two.”

AP Al Behrman

Stephon Gilmore, S, Bills: NEW ENGLAND

”31-28.”

Jason Bridge Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Zuttah, C, Ravens: NEW ENGLAND

”As much as it pains me to say, I’ve got to go with New England. You’d just be stupid to bet against Tom Brady at this point.”

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas

Joe Thomas, T, Browns: TOSS-UP

“It’s tough to pick. I think you’d be a fool to bet against the Patriots because of their experience and because they’re playing so well right now, but if you look at Atlanta they’re rolling just the same. It’s a coin flip.”

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: NEW ENGLAND

”Tom Brady is too hard to bet against. I think he’s the greatest player to play the game, even though I’m not a fan. Get that on the record. I’m a Peyton Manning guy. But I think he’s the best.”

Mike Tolbert, FB, Panthers: NEW ENGLAND

"27-14. I’m born and raised like 10 minutes from the Georgia Dome, but coming from the Carolina Panthers I kind of grew a deep hate for the Georgia Dome. So I just can’t (pick the Falcons).”

WP

DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans: NO PICK

"Yeah, I’m not picking that.”

Eric Weddle, S, Ravens: NEW ENGLAND

”They’re just too good. I think it’ll be a great game, but with (New England) having two weeks to prepare, that’ll be a challenge (for Atlanta).”

Diamond Images/Getty Images Diamond Images

Cliff Avril, DE, Seahawks: TOSS-UP

“I’ve got mixed feelings because I’m friends with Martellus Bennett, and I would love for him to win it, but at the same time, Dan Quinn, we won a Super Bowl together, so I wouldn’t mind seeing him win. I’m just hoping for a good game.”

Cordarelle Patterson, WR, Vikings: ATLANTA

“Me personally, being from South Carolina, I’ve got to pick Atlanta. It’s not the home team, but it’s in my home area.”

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Pr Charlie Neibergall

Richard Sherman, CB, Seahawks: TOSS-UP

“One of them is going to win. I have no idea. It’s two great teams going at it, and it’s going to be a great matchup.”

Thomas Davis, LB, Panthers: NEW ENGLAND

”I want the Patriots to win because I don’t want Atlanta to win.”

Jurrell Casey, DE, Titans: NEW ENGLAND

”They’re the AFC, one, and two, I just think Tom Brady has done a phenomenal job this year. He’s led that team to seven Super Bowl (appearances) now, which is amazing, and I just don’t think he’s going to let one slip away.”

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Scott Galvin

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks: ATLANTA

“I wouldn’t mind Dan Quinn winning because I love Dan Quinn.”

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles: NO PICK

“I don’t even watch football. I really don’t even care.”

