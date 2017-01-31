24 Pro Bowlers make their Super Bowl picks

Who's gonna win this thing?

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will meet Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in Super Bowl LI. As the teams prepared for the big game last week, other players were in Orlando for the Pro Bowl. We took the opportunity to ask some of the league's best players how they think the game between the league's two best teams will play out. Here are there predictions:

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP