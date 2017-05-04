A too-early ranking of the 30 best 2018 NFL free agents
30
Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers (UFA)
29
Frank Gore, RB, Colts (UFA)
28
Trumaine Johnson, CB, Rams (UFA)
27
Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets (RFA)
26
Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills (UFA)
25
Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots (UFA)
24
Malcolm Butler, CB, Patriots (UFA)
23
Sheldon Richardson, DE, Jets (UFA)
22
Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals (UFA)
21
Thomas Davis, LB, Panthers (UFA)
20
Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks (UFA)
19
Kam Chancellor, S, Seahawks (UFA)
18
Melvin Ingram, LB, Chargers (UFA)
17
Malcolm Jenkins, S, Eagles (UFA)
16
Xavier Rhodes, CB, Vikings (UFA)
15
Vontaze Burfict, LB, Bengals (UFA)
14
Ezekiel Ansah, DE, Lions (UFA)
13
Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons (UFA)
12
Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins (UFA)
11
Alshon Jeffrey, WR, Eagles (UFA)
10
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals (UFA)
9
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Vikings (UFA)
8
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Patriots (UFA)
7
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans (UFA)
6
Sam Bradford, QB, Vikings (UFA)
5
Drew Brees, QB, Saints (UFA)
4
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers (UFA)
3
Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins (UFA)
2
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders (UFA)
1