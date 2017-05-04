A too-early ranking of the 30 best 2018 NFL free agents

The NFL Draft has come and gone, the best free agents have been snapped up ... and you want MORE.

More starters. More playmakers. More Pro Bowlers. MORE.

We understand. For fans of most teams out there, the need to get better is overwheming. Trying to keep up with the Patriots is seemingly impossible. Your team's best shot this year may not be enough.

So why not look ahead to 2018? Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will be one step closer to their NFL graves, and if your team didn't win the Super Bowl -- or win more than a couple of games -- then there's hope in reloading with more weapons.

There will be hundreds of free agents available, possibly including QBs Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Drew Brees and Jimmy Garoppolo. Here are the top 30 who, if they hit the market in 2018, could push your team over the top.