2017 NFL predictions: How the Buccaneers will have the best record in football

Spin: Buffalo has hovered around 8-8 the last couple years. Tyrod Taylor is good – not great – but good. At some point, you have to believe Sammy Watkins is going to stay healthy, and they have a strong defense.
Spin: Dallas is really good. They are really, really good. What Dak Prescott did last year was one of the most incredible performances by a rookie. They have an incredible running back in Ezekiel Elliot, and a very good wide receiver in Dez Bryant. Dallas is going to the Super Bowl. Mark it down.
Spin: I don’t trust the Chiefs to be good in the playoffs because of limitations with Alex Smith’s arm and Andy Reid’s playoff brain, but they will be a force in the regular season. You could not script a better schedule for the end of the season.
Spin: The Giants did something you usually can’t do. They bought a defense. They spent a ton of money, and that defense is quite good. The running game will be better, and you won’t be able to focus all your attention on Odell Beckham Jr., when you have Brandon Marshall there.
Spin: Derek Carr was a candidate for MVP last year, they have a tremendous offense, and he’s going to be throwing the ball so much. Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Tom Brady and Jameis Winston are in the running for MVP. But that offense in Oakland is good enough to reach the Super Bowl. I’ll take it a step further. The Raiders WILL be in the Super Bowl.
Spin: The Steelers are a flawed team. But they have one of the five best coaches in Mike Tomlin, one of the five best quarterbacks in Ben Roethlisberger, one of the five best wide receivers in Antonio Brown and one of the five best running backs in Leveon Bell.
Spin: I understand that is an off-the-board pick. There is going to be a team that was mediocre to bad last year that is awesome this year. It happens every season. Last year it was the Falcons. This year it is Tampa Bay. That’s a big bet on Jameis Winston.