13 things we already know about the 2017 NFL schedule

No one will cry for the Dallas Cowboys but, at least for right now, their 2017 slate looks a wee bit different than the last-place schedule they rode to a 13-3 record this year. They'll have games against the Packers, Seahawks, Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs, not to mention their annual six games against their NFC East counterparts that all finished 7-9 or better (and were responsible for each of the Cowboys' three losses).

The Cowboys aren't special in playing four first-place teams though. All division winners have four games against other division winners (all three from their own conference and one from the non-conference division they're paired up against). The toughest slate for all division winners belongs to Atlanta, who faces Dallas, Green Bay, Seattle and New England.

