13 things we already know about the 2017 NFL schedule
The 2017 NFL schedule was finalized Sunday night with all 32 teams learning their home and road schedules -- the dates and times will be released sometime in April. Looking ahead at opponents for games that will take place 8 to 12 months from now is like trying to pack for a trip by guessing the weather weeks ahead of time. Teams that had Carolina, Denver and Arizona on their 2016 schedules were terrified of those games before the season, while matchups against the Cowboys, Giants, Raiders and Dolphins seemed like cakewalks. Not so much. The only thing we really know about the 2017 schedule is that we know nothing about the 2017 schedule. But it's still fun to look ahead, isn't it?Getty Images Getty Images
Pour one out for the AFC West: The four teams in what was, for a time, the best division in football have the four hardest schedules for 2017. Denver leads the way by facing opponents with a .578 winning percentage. Kansas City is second (.576), while San Diego (.568) and Oakland (.564) round out the top four. Why so tough for every team in the West? The division has to play the NFC and AFC Easts, both of which put two teams in this year's playoffs (and one almost had a third). Combine that with having to play division foes twice and you get an unenviable slate. Those division games also explain why Denver has the toughest schedule and not Kansas City, which should theoretically have the honor because it was the best team in that division. Denver has to play the 12-4 Chiefs twice while the Chiefs, obviously, can't face themselves.Peter G. Aiken Getty Images
The rest of the top-10 hardest schedules goes like this: Buffalo (5), Miami (6), Washington (7), New York Giants (T8), New York Jets (T8), Dallas (T10) and Philadelphia (T10).
The NFC South also faces two two-playoff-team divisions (NFC North and AFC East), but that seems to be far easier sledding than what the AFC West faces (give me Miami, Buffalo, NYJ over NYG, Washington and Philadelphia any day). Still, when you have two games looming against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, that's already a bad start to the year, unless the schedule-makers do you a favor and catch Rodgers and the Packers before they start caring about the season.Getty Images Getty Images
The best team in football -- the New England Patriots -- has the 12th-easiest schedule in the league, behind every team from the AFC West, NFC East and AFC East. That last one is the same deal we talked about with the Chiefs: The Pats schedule is easier than that of their division foes because they don't have two games against their 14-2 selves.
It's not all about strength of schedule, of course. Example: The Chargers will have non-division games against New England (14-2), the Giants (11-5) and Cleveland (1-15), a combined winning percentage of .542. Meanwhile, the Colts have games against the Dolphins (10-6), Bucs (9-7) and Vikings (8-8), a combined winning percentage of .563. Which three games would you want to play?Getty Images Getty Images
Indy has the easiest NFL schedule, by far, playing teams that combined for 40 fewer wins than Denver and Kansas City's opponents. Does that give the Colts a big advantage over their competitors in the NFL's worst, and most unwatchable, division? Not really. Houston has the 25th-hardest schedule while Jacksonville and Tennessee are tied for 30th.Getty Images Getty Images
The teams best positioned to take advantage of easy slates are Pittsburgh (5th-easiest), Seattle (7th), Baltimore (8th), Arizona (9th) and Detroit (10th). Detroit is the outlier there -- the other four teams (two from the NFC West and two from the AFC North) all have two games against a division opponent that either finished with one or two wins (Cleveland and San Francisco, respectively). Detroit gets one such game (at home against the Browns).Getty Images Getty Images
No one will cry for the Dallas Cowboys but, at least for right now, their 2017 slate looks a wee bit different than the last-place schedule they rode to a 13-3 record this year. They'll have games against the Packers, Seahawks, Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs, not to mention their annual six games against their NFC East counterparts that all finished 7-9 or better (and were responsible for each of the Cowboys' three losses).
The Cowboys aren't special in playing four first-place teams though. All division winners have four games against other division winners (all three from their own conference and one from the non-conference division they're paired up against). The toughest slate for all division winners belongs to Atlanta, who faces Dallas, Green Bay, Seattle and New England.Getty Images Getty Images
It's no surprise that the teams with the toughest schedules face the most 2016 playoff teams and the teams with the easiest schedules face the least. In fact, the list of how many 2016 playoff teams each franchise will face in 2017 is almost directly correlated to total strength of schedule. Here's the list of playoff opponents on the '17 slate, with current playoff teams in bold:
Eight: Denver, Kansas City, San Diego
Seven: Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, New England, New York Jets, Buffalo, Baltimore
Six: New York Giants, Green Bay, Chicago, Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Arizona, Oakland
Five: Detroit, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Tennessee
Four: Houston, Indianapolis, JacksonvilleStacy Revere Getty Images
We've spent much of the post issuing qualifiers about all this forecasting. Don't put too much stock into it, the same way you wouldn't run to the grocery store the instant you heard a forecaster say the word blizzard. (Oh, you would? Then this is the post for you!) Here's a good example of why it's dangerous to make any assumption about SOS or playoff teams on a sked: If Kirk Cousins doesn't throw a horrible pass against the Giants and the Redskins make the playoffs, then Denver, Kansas City, Dallas and Philadelphia all would have had nine playoff teams on their '17 dockets, while Green Bay's number would have dropped to four (because the Lions would have been eliminated). That's a big change even though nothing would have fundamentally changed about next year's schedule. The Redskins are still going to be the same Redskins they would have been if they'd snuck into the playoffs (assuming Dan Snyder doesn't use one bad game as an excuse to get rid of Cousins), and the Lions will be the same Lions after playing this weekend and getting rolled by the Seahawks.Getty Images Getty Images
One of the most-watched stories of the offseason will be where Tony Romo goes after getting ousted from his QB job in Dallas. Ideally, at least for rubbernecking purposes, Romo would go to a team the Cowboys play in 2017. The only four teams on the Dallas schedule that could possibly have Romo as their starter are the Rams, 49ers, Cardinals and Broncos. Sadly, only the Rams game is at home, meaning it's unlikely Romo will have a Dallas homecoming after he (almost certainly) leaves the Cowboys this spring. But, oh boy, would that Cowboys at Broncos game have some added juice if Romo were under center for a new-look Denver team.
This will change over the next few weeks and months (see: Romo, Tony) but for right now, these appear to be the five best non-division games of 2017, along with some others that could turn into big games if teams are able to build on 2016 successes.
Honorable mention (featuring teams not among those in our five best games): Detroit at Tampa, Oakland at Washington, Philadelphia at Carolina, New Orleans at Miami (in London).
The five best games of 2017
5. Chiefs at Giants
4. Seahawks at Cowboys
3. Packers at Steelers
2. Patriots at Steelers
1. Packers at Cowboys
The 2017 regular season beings on Thursday, Sept. 7. All Week 17 games will be played on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. This would be the first time the NFL would ever play a full slate of season-ending games on New Year's Eve. (Will there be the usual de facto division title game played at night? Primetime on NYE hasn't worked so well for the College Football Playoff.) The postseason begins Jan. 6, 2018 and will conclude on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with Super Bowl LII.Joe Robbins Getty Images