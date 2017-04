The NFL's hardest schedule belongs to .......... the team that ends up playing the most good teams in 2017. There's a lot you can do with schedule day, but declaring definitively that the Ravens have an easy finish to the season and the Packers have a tough start isn't one of them. No league sees more year-to-year turnover than the NFL, so slow your roll with trying to figure out how a late November matchup is going to affect the playoff race your team may or may not be in. Past performance is not an indication of future performance; there's no use in saying which team has it worse than any other. Tough schedules have a way of turning easy, easy schedules have a way of turning hard, and the only constant is that the Browns somehow will find a way to go 4-12 no matter what.

