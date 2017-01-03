The 16 most fascinating stats from a wacky and wild NFL season

Larry Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions, making him the oldest man (33 years old) to do so since Jerry Rice in 1996. Fitzgerald's total receptions were 29 fewer than the number that led the NFL in 2014 and 2015 (Julio Jones and Antonio Brown had 136 in those years, respectively). It's the lowest total to lead the league in a decade, since Andre Johnson had 103 catches in 2006. The year before that, a 22-year-old Fitzgerald had 103 catches to lead the league. His 11-year gap between receiving titles is the longest in NFL history. Fitz also had only 1,023 yards receiving on those 107 catches, the lowest yardage total for a reception leader since Roger Craig in 1985. His 9.6 yards-per catch was good for 116th in the NFL. We didn't mean to dump on Larry Fitzgerald that much. Apologies.

Getty Images

Getty Images