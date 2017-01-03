The 16 most fascinating stats from a wacky and wild NFL season
With the 2016 NFL regular season in the rearview, FOX Sports looks back at the 16 most interesting stats from a historic football season.Getty Images Getty Images
The 2016 season will go down as the closest in the history of the modern NFL. The average margin of victory this year was 10.23, the lowest since a 10.09 margin in 1935, when nine teams played a 12-game schedule and Ed Danowski was the NFL's leading passer with 794 yards, 10 TD, 9 INT and a rating of 69.7. Back in the present, there were 146 games (57 percent of the NFL's 256 games) decided by one score, the most in league history.Getty Images Getty Images
Other indications of the narrow margins of victory this year: 72 percent of games were within one score at some point in the fourth quarter this year, the most since 1994, the year the two-point conversion was introduced. And 72 teams came back from fourth-quarter deficits to win, breaking the mark of 70 that was set in 1989 (when there were fewer games).Leon Halip Getty Images
Reggie Bush set a magical NFL record this year when he became the first rusher since the merger to finish the year with negative yardage on 10-plus carries. This year, Bush had 13 carries for -3 yards. He did have a touchdown, however, so take that, haters. The pre-merger record for fewest rushing yards in a season with 10-plus carries belongs to the awesomely named Owen Goodnight, who had minus-54 yards on 21 carries for the Rams in 1941, his only NFL season.
Ezekiel Elliott and Jordan Howard finished 1-2 in rushing in the NFL. It's the first time two rookies have ever pulled that feat and also the first time you've ever heard Jordan Howard's name. (He toiled in relative obscurity with the Bears.) Elliott was the fifth rookie to lead the league in rushing since the merger: the others were Earl Campbell, George Rogers, Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James. Elliott's 1,631 yards were the third-best total for a rookie and he skipped Week 17 to boot. (Had he played, he almost certainly would have passed George Rogers for No. 2 but Dickerson's record 1,808 was likely out of reach.)
Drew Brees had more than 5,000 yards passing for the fifth time in his career. Every other quarterback in NFL history has combined to throw for more than 5,000 yards just four times.Getty Images Getty Images
Kirk Cousins had nearly 500 more passing yards than Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers led the league with 40 touchdown passes, just the 12th time a quarterback has ever gone for 40-plus. This was Rodgers' second season pulling the feat, joining Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Brees as the only quarterbacks to do it twice.Getty Images Getty Images
The winner of the Peyton Manning award for lowest QB rating: Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose 69.6 rating was still higher than Peyton's woeful 67.2 from 2015. Just ahead of Fitz were Brock Osweiler and Cam Newton, two quarterbacks who had very high hopes for 2016 for very different reasons.Getty Images Getty Images
Tom Brady set an NFL record for the most touchdown passes with the fewest interceptions by throwing 28 and two, respectively. That knocks Nick Foles, who had 27/2 for Chip Kelly's Eagles in 2013, out of the record books. It should be noted, however, that Foles actually had a better TD-to-INT ratio than Brady this year. In three appearances with the Chiefs, he threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions, a ratio of infinity.Getty Images Getty Images
Sam Bradford set one of the most boring NFL records on file with a completion percentage of 71.6, breaking the mark Drew Brees (71.2%) had held since 2011. But the former No. 1 pick was 19th in the NFL in yards-per attempt, somewhat negating the impressiveness of his mark that's already a little negated by the fact that it's now held by Sam Bradford.
Larry Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions, making him the oldest man (33 years old) to do so since Jerry Rice in 1996. Fitzgerald's total receptions were 29 fewer than the number that led the NFL in 2014 and 2015 (Julio Jones and Antonio Brown had 136 in those years, respectively). It's the lowest total to lead the league in a decade, since Andre Johnson had 103 catches in 2006. The year before that, a 22-year-old Fitzgerald had 103 catches to lead the league. His 11-year gap between receiving titles is the longest in NFL history. Fitz also had only 1,023 yards receiving on those 107 catches, the lowest yardage total for a reception leader since Roger Craig in 1985. His 9.6 yards-per catch was good for 116th in the NFL. We didn't mean to dump on Larry Fitzgerald that much. Apologies.Getty Images Getty Images
A team has gone from worst-to-first in a divsion in all but one season since 2003. This year, it was the Dallas Cowboys, who went from 4-12 to 13-3 to win the NFC East. That's the second-biggest improvement over that time - the 2008 Miami Dolphins finished 11-5 after a 1-15 season the year before. The only year since '03 without a worst-to-first team was 2014.Getty Images Getty Images
The Patriots set the NFL mark for most consecutive division titles with nine. (The 1973-79 Rams previously had the mark.) New England has won the AFC East in 13 of the past 14 seasons, with the only blemish coming in 2008, when Brady was hurt and the team still tied for first-place but lost on a tiebreaker. No other team in NFL history has gone 13-for-14 in division titles. Overall, Brady has won the East in 14 of his 16 seasons as a starter.- The Boston Globe Boston Globe via Getty Images
Houston scored 25 touchdowns in 2016, the least for a playoff team since the league expanded to 16 games. The Texans were 26th in the league in point differential (minus-49). The Dolphins and Lions also made the playoffs with negative-point differentials.Getty Images Getty Images
Atlanta's 540 points were tied for the eighth-most points scored in the history of the NFL. Of the other eight teams on that list, none won the Super Bowl.Getty Images Getty Images
When the 49ers fired Chip Kelly after one season, one year after firing Jim Tomasula after one season, they became the first team in nearly 40 years, and just the second since the merger, to fire back-to-back coaches after a single year. The other, interestingly, was the 49ers. Back in 1976, San Francisco fired Monte Clark after one season. His replacement, Ken Meyer, got only one season too. His successor, Pete McCulley, somehow did worse, getting canned after nine games and was replaced by Fred O'Connor midseason. Four coaches in less than two years. After all that tumult, the team hired Stanford's head coach and I'd say things turned out pretty well for the Niners and Bill Walsh.Getty Images Getty Images
The New England Patriots are 2/1 favorites to win the Super Bowl. Dallas, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Atlanta, New York and Seattle are all 14/1 or better. The remaining playoff teams (Oakland, Detroit, Houston and Miami) are getting 66/1 odds.Getty Images Getty Images