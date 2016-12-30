That hurts

Last week was a crusher for the young QBs, with Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down – and pretty much taking their teams’ hopes with them. Dak Prescott, however, still is going strong, carrying the Cowboys and making those dreams of a possible Super Bowl run more and more realistic.

Each week this season we're ranking the starting QBs, and heading into the final week, there’s still plenty for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford to play for. That should make for a dramatic Week 17. Who will finish on top?

