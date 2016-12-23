Prescott for President

Will we ever get tired of talking about Dak and Dallas? Not when the rookie responds to the pressure the way he did last week. It’s “Prescott for President” in Dallas, and with a Pro Bowl spot already in hand, he’s making a case for MVP.

Each week this season we're ranking the starting QBs, and while Prescott and Derek Carr have challenged the veterans, they still have some stiff competition for that No. 1 spot. We’re heading into the most meaningful games of the season – a chance for big boosts or dizzying drops. We’re all in for Week 16.