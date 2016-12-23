2016 NFL quarterback power rankings, Week 16
Prescott for President
Will we ever get tired of talking about Dak and Dallas? Not when the rookie responds to the pressure the way he did last week. It’s “Prescott for President” in Dallas, and with a Pro Bowl spot already in hand, he’s making a case for MVP.
Each week this season we're ranking the starting QBs, and while Prescott and Derek Carr have challenged the veterans, they still have some stiff competition for that No. 1 spot. We’re heading into the most meaningful games of the season – a chance for big boosts or dizzying drops. We’re all in for Week 16.
Robert Griffin III, Browns
RG3 improved slightly last week but led the Browns to just 13 points at Buffalo as they dropped to 0-14. Carrying the burden of trying to avoid 0-16 while saving his career, he gets another chance Saturday at home vs. the Chargers.
Last week: 32
2016: 50% completions, 163.3 ypg, 0-2 TD/INT, 58.5 rating
Colin Kaepernick, 49ers
Kap’s leading the worst passing team in the NFL (176.2 ypg) and a team that’s lost 13 straight since a season-opening win over the Rams. The only thing that matters in Saturday’s rematch is San Francisco’s shot at getting the No. 1 draft pick.
Last week: 31
2016: 55.5%, 176 ypg, 13-3 TD/INT, 86.6 rating
Jared Goff, Rams
The No. 1 pick got his bell rung by Seattle’s tough D last week but will be back in action Saturday. LA’s offense somehow has gotten worse since benching Case Keenum, averaging 3.98 yards per play with Goff and an NFL-worst 278.8 a game on the season. This week’s step of progress is simple: Beat the team that’s beaten them but lost to everyone else this season.
Last week: 30
2016: 54.7%, 175.8 ypg, 4-5 TD/INT, 65.7 rating
Bryce Petty, Jets
Petty coughed up three turnovers in last week’s loss to Miami before being knocked out of the game when his O-line forgot to block Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake. Painful for Petty and for Jets fans, who somehow got another INT from Ryan Fitzpatrick with one second left. Center Wesley Johnson took the blame for an early snap and apologized to Petty by leaving cookies on his car. If Johnson can’t do better Saturday at New England, he may be leaving flowers on Petty’s casket.
Last week: 29
2016: 57.7%, 161.8 ypg, 3-6 TD/INT, 64.6 rating
Matt Barkley, Bears
Threw for a career-high 362 yards against Green Bay last week as Chicago rallied from 17 down before losing on a late kick. But Barkley also threw 3 picks, giving him 7 in 5 games. The Bears had better keep looking for an answer at QB.
Last week: 28
2016: 58.6%, 232.6 ypg, 6-7 TD/INT, 75.2 rating
Tom Savage, Texans
Bill O’Brien finally benched Brock Osweiler last week, and Savage rallied Houston to remain tied for first in the AFC South. He also redeemed himself after stumbling in his last action as a rookie two years ago. "No doubt," Savage told reporters. "Because as a competitor you want to go out there, and that's what those guys deserved. And they deserved it that year when I went in as a rookie to go in there and be prepared. And I wasn't going to make that mistake again." The stakes stay high for his first start Saturday vs. the Bengals.
Last week: NR
2016: 63.9%, 260 ypg, 0-0 TD/INT, 85.4 rating
Matt Moore, Dolphins
Moore made his first start in five years last week and threw 4 TDs at the Jets. Now that's a seasoned veteran. The Dolphins have some hope as they close in on their first playoff spot since 2008. On Saturday they play at Buffalo, where they haven’t won since 2011. Their QB in that game? You guessed it.
Last week: 27
2016: 65.2%, 141.5 ypg, 4-1 TD/INT, 129.2 rating
Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Had the worst game of his career (12-of-28, 92 yards) in last week’s come-from-ahead loss at Houston – Jacksonville’s ninth straight, sealing coach Gus Bradley’s fate. The Jags can hit a new low Saturday: With a loss to the Titans, they’d fail to win a home game all season for the first time in their 22-year history.
Last week: 26
2016: 57.8%, 234.2 ypg, 21-16 TD/INT, 75.8 rating
Trevor Siemian, Broncos
Failed to find the end zone last week in a home loss to New England that left the defending champs on the brink of playoff elimination. Missing that Manning magic much? "That's the difference between this team and last year's," Emmanuel Sanders told reporters. "We came up with the crucial plays. We came with those magic plays. We were able to make those plays and as of lately we haven't been able to." Now they face a rematch of that gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Chiefs with their season on the line.
Last week: 22
2016: 61.3%, 251 ypg, 16-8 TD/INT, 88.1 rating
Carson Wentz, Eagles
Rallied Philly last week at Baltimore, but the Eagles dropped their fifth straight when a tying two-point conversion pass was tipped. Snapped the skid Thursday night, however, surviving some near-picks and a brief trip to the concussion protocol to beat the Giants.
Last week: 23
2016: 62.4%, 235.8 ypg, 14-14 TD/INT, 78.2 rating
Cam Newton, Panthers
Bounced back from his worst game of the season in last week’s win at Washington to throw for 300 yards for the first time since Week 6. But all the talk was about the refs after he took another hit to the head with no flag.
Last week: 24
2016: 53.8%, 236.5 ypg, 17-9 TD/INT, 80.8 rating
Tyrod Taylor, Bills
Kept alive Buffalo's slim hopes of a first playoff appearance in 17 seasons with a win vs. Cleveland last week.
Last week: 21
2016: 61.2%, 192.4 ypg, 14-6 TD/INT, 86.8 rating
Andy Dalton, Bengals
Couldn’t overcome another Bungles meltdown against the Steelers. Dalton won't have Tyler Eifert (back) on Saturday vs. the Texans, but A.J. Green says he'll be back.
Last week: 19
2016: 64.4%, 265.1 ypg, 16-7 TD/INT, 91.9 rating
Eli Manning, Giants
Manning barely topped 200 yards and got another one-handed TD catch from ODB to scrape past the Lions last week, then threw the ball a team-record 63 times Thursday night at Philly. But 3 picks in a loss gave him 29 lifetime vs. the Eagles – his most against any team.
Last week: 17
2016: 63%, 256.5 ypg, 26-16 TD/INT, 86.2 rating
Carson Palmer, Cardinals
Threw for 318 yards but fell short in a 48-41 shootout with the Saints last week. Now he gets a rematch of that 6-6 tie with the Seahawks in Seattle, where they're unbeaten. "It was a great game," Palmer told reporters. "I know a lot of people thought it wasn't, but it was a battle; an NFC West battle.” How many more of those he’ll have with 10-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald remains to be seen.
Last week: 20
2016: 61.5%, 284.2 ypg, 22-13 TD/INT, 85.8 rating
Joe Flacco, Ravens
Survived two costly turnovers to edge the Eagles last week, now he’ll duel Big Ben for the AFC North lead Sunday. Baltimore has beaten Pittsburgh four straight times, and Flacco is on the brink of his first 4,000-yard season. "People are going to be sitting at home on Christmas and loving the fact that they get to watch Ravens-Steelers," Flacco told reporters.
Last week: 18
2016: 64.6%, 270.6 ypg, 19-13 TD/INT, 84.8 rating
Philip Rivers, Chargers
Last week’s loss to Oakland was San Diego’s seventh in which it held a fourth-quarter lead. Rivers has thrown 18 interceptions and fumbled eight times, and the Chargers’ uncertain future in San Diego is taking a toll on the home team. “It was a road game,” Rivers told reporters. “It was just like being in Oakland. Except there were more people.”
Last week: 16
2016: 61.5%, 271.1 ypg, 29-18 TD/INT, 89.8 rating
Sam Bradford, Vikings
Two turnovers by Bradford helped send Minnesota to its worst loss of the season last week vs. the Colts. Adrian Peterson was no help in his return, and with the Vikes’ playoff hopes on life support, he won't even suit up Saturday at Green Bay.
Last week: 15
2016: 71.6%, 249.6 ypg, 14-4 TD/INT, 97 rating
Alex Smith, Chiefs
Smith and KC have been shut out in the second half two straight weeks, and with a chance to clinch a playoff spot Sunday vs. Denver, here’s a suggestion: Get the ball to Tyreek Hill.
Last week: 14
2016: 66.4%, 230.3 ypg, 12-6 TD/INT, 90.3 ratingAP
Kirk Cousins, Redskins
Threw for 315 yards last week but had his worst game since the season opener, turning the ball over twice in losing to the Panthers.
Last week: 13
2016: 67.5%, 311.4 ypg, 23-10 TD/INT, 98.3 rating
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Rallied Tampa last week at Dallas but had 4 turnovers, including 2 fourth-quarter picks, to sink the Bucs. Still chasing the team’s first playoff spot since 2007 as it heads to New Orleans on Saturday.
Last week: 12
2016: 60.8%, 257.9 ypg, 25-15 TD/INT, 87.2 rating
Andrew Luck, Colts
Bounced back from a stinker vs. Houston with a dominating win at Minnesota to keep the Colts' playoff hopes alive. They must win out, starting Saturday at Oakland. "It's sort of a one-game season for us," Luck told reporters. The good news is Indy has won four straight vs. Oakland.
Last week: 11
2016: 63.7%, 279.3 ypg, 27-10 TD/INT, 97.1 rating
Marcus Mariota, Titans
Struggled for the second straight week but overcame single-digit temperatures to win at KC and remain tied atop the AFC South. The Titans, chasing their first playoff spot since 2008, play at lifeless Jacksonville on Saturday.
Last week: 10
2016: 62.2%, 237.6 ypg, 25-9 TD/INT, 96.7 rating
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
With no competition from the Rams last week, all the talk has been about Richard Sherman vs. the play calling. Critics suggested Sherman doesn’t have faith in his QB, while Wilson supported his OC. "I hope we get to the 1-yard line again, and I'd throw it again too if it was the right call, right timing," Wilson told reporters. "I have all the confidence in the world in that; I have all the confidence in the world in the players that we have."
Last week: 8
2016: 65%, 257.9 ypg, 16-11 TD/INT, 90 rating
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Stay seated, Romo. The rookie responded to his worst game by going 32-of-36 to beat the Bucs and improve to 12-2, then the Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and home-field advantage through the playoffs with the Giants’ loss Thursday night.
Last week: 9
2016: 67.7%, 244.1 ypg, 20-4 TD/INT, 103.2 rating
Drew Brees, Saints
Bounced back from the worst two games in his Saints career – 0 TDs, 6 INTs – to throw for 389 yards and 4 TDs in a win at Arizona. Now he gets a rematch of one of those nightmare games, Saturday at home vs. the Bucs, and Brees can play the playoff spoiler while making them pay for his Pro Bowl snub.
Last week: 7
2016: 71.1%, 325.6 ypg, 34-14 TD/INT, 103 rating
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Big Ben has been a dicey proposition on the road this season but came through last week at Cincy, thanks in part to the Bungles. Now another dicey proposition: the Ravens, who he’s 9-9 against, for the AFC North title. The good news is Sunday is the first time he’ll have Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell vs. Baltimore since a 43-23 win in 2014. The bad news: Tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (fingers) are likely out.
Last week: 6
2016: 63.9%, 272.3 ypg, 26-11 TD/INT, 94.9 rating
Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Escaped Chicago last week to remain running the table, and this week he’s been a full practice participant with his sore calf – a good sign for Saturday when he hosts the reeling Vikings with a playoff spot still in reach.
Last week: 5
2016: 64.9%, 270.1 ypg, 32-7 TD/INT, 100.3 rating
Derek Carr, Raiders
Bounced back from his worst game of the season by beating the Chargers last week to clinch the Raiders’ first playoff spot in 14 years. But they have just 9 TDs in their past 24 trips to the red zone, including going 2-of-11 the past two weeks – a span in which Carr is just 36-of-71 for 330 yards.
Last week: 3
2016: 63.5%, 264.6 ypg, 25-6 TD/INT, 95.2 rating
Matthew Stafford, Lions
Captain Comeback couldn’t do it again last week at New York, failing to find the end zone or add to his record 8 fourth-quarter comebacks this season. Stafford, struggling with torn ligaments in his middle finger, threw a key pick with 2 minutes to play. Detroit still could win its first division title in 23 years Monday vs. the Cowboys, but it more likely will come down to the season finale vs. Green Bay. Ruh-roh.
Last week: 2
2016: 66.3%, 265.7 ypg, 22-8 TD/INT, 95.8 ratingAP
Matt Ryan, Falcons
Went 17-of-23 and put 41 points on the Niners last week to take the lead in the AFC South. Now he gets Carolina, which gave up 571 yards to Atlanta in October, and the NFL’s highest-scoring offense (33.5 ppg) will have Julio Jones back. Will Ryan vs. Cam Newton be the new MVP vs. the old MVP?
Last week: 4
2016: 68.6%, 309.7 ypg, 32-7 TD/INT, 114.8 rating
Tom Brady, Patriots
Held to his worst game of the season (16-of-32, 168 yards, 0 TDs) last week at Denver, Brady still managed to win there for just the third time in 10 games thanks to an equally impressive Pats D. Now he needs 270 yards to pass Dan Marino for fourth on the all-time list Saturday vs. the Jets, which is about what he threw for last time he faced them.
Last week: 1
2016: 66.9%, 306.4 ypg, 22-2 TD/INT, 109.7 rating