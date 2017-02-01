12 reasons there will never be another NFL dynasty like the Patriots

The way NFL teams can maximize talent on a roster is to not overpay players unless they are absolutely, unquestionably worth it. Bill Belichick is an incredible on-field coach, but his work off the field is arguably just as important. He identifies a player's value and will pay him up to that point. If he wants more, he's gone.

This calculus -- it's smarter to play a B+ player $700,000 a year than an A- player $3 million -- is one that every team in the NFL more or less understands and says it adheres to ... but it's another thing entirely to actually act upon it.

The Patriots have no problem in this regard. They are willing to make the hard decisions, decisions that would give nightmares to other coaches and GMs. When Darrelle Revis wanted more money, off he went. Belichick didn't care about the fan reaction or how much harder it would become. When the Patriots shipped off star linebacker Jamie Collins to the Browns in the middle of the season, it was another clear message: No one is above the team, and we will do anything to win.

Winslow Townson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports