Stewart-Haas Racing 2017 paint schemes Chase Wilhelm Apr 7, 2017 at 10:36a ET Stewart-Haas Racing's four-driver brigade have shown off slick paint schemes on their new Ford Fusions so far this year. See all the cars Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Danica Patrick have hit the track with during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. © Matthew T. Thacker/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Matthew T. Thacker Kevin Harvick Harvick debuted the No. 4 Busch Ford in NASCAR's season-opening exhibition race --The Clash at Daytona. , LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John Harrelson Kevin Harvick This paint scheme will be a familar one for Harvick fans all season long. Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Harvick It was white with a splash of green for Harvick's No. 4 Ford at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. , LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson Clint Bowyer Bowyer made his Stewart-Haas Racing debut in this red, white and blue No. 14 Ford Fusion. Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Clint Bowyer Bowyer has been red hot, just like this paint scheme in his first season with the organization. , LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Barry Cantrell Clint Bowyer Bowyer unveield another new paint scheme for the 2017 season at Auto Club Speedway in March. Kurt Busch Busch scored his first Daytona 500 victory in this familiar paint scheme. Kurt Busch This matte black and Monster Energy green No. 41 is Busch's other primary paint scheme in 2017. Danica Patrick Patrick will race this No. 10 blue, gray and white Aspen Dental Ford in multiple races this year. Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Danica Patrick Patrick has also hit the track in this red, white and blue No. 10.