Remembering Dale Earnhardt’s legacy on his 66th birthday

April 29 should have been Dale Earnhardt’s 66th birthday, a day of celebration for the seven-time NASCAR champion. Alas, it was not to be, as Earnhardt perished in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.
On this day, we remember one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers and arguably its most legendary personality.
Dale Earnhardt made his first NASCAR Cup start on May 25, 1975 in the World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Earnhardt finished 22nd, driving a No. 8 Dodge for team owner Ed Negre.
Dale Earnhardt (right) celebrates with crew chief Jake Elder in Victory Lane after his first NASCAR Cup win, which came on April 1, 1979 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Driving the No. 2 car for team owner Rod Osterlund, Dale Earnhardt won the 1980 NASCAR Cup championship in just his second full season in the sport's top series.
In 1979 and 1980, Dale Earnhardt became the first driver to win Rookie of the Year and the championship in consecutive seasons.
Dale Earnhardt spent the 1982 and 1983 seasons driving a Wrangler-sponsored Ford for team owner Bud Moore.
Dale Earnhardt spent the final 10 races of 1981 in a No. 3 Chevy for team owner Richard Childress. Earnhardt and Childress reunited in 1984 and were together for the rest of Earnhardt's career.
Dale Earnhardt waves to the crowd after winning the 1986 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the track just down the road from his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Earnhardt would go on to win his second title in the 1986 season.
Dale Earnhardt signs an autograph on July 4, 1981 at Daytona International Speedway -- the site of some his greatest triumphs and disappointments, and the place he ultimately lost his life.
Dale Earnhardt and his good friend and fellow racer Neil Bonnett share a moment at Martinsville Speedway. The two died in separate crashes at Daytona International Speedway, Bonnett's in 1994 and Earnhardt's seven years later.
In 1988, Dale Earnhardt traded in his Wrangler colors for those of GM Goodwrench -- his primary sponsor through his death in 2001.
Dale Earnhardt (3) experienced one of the most bitter defeats of his career when he cut a tire down on the final lap of the 1990 Daytona 500 after leading 155 of the 200 laps.
Dale Earnhardt celebrates winning the 1990 championship, his third title in five years.
Dale Earnhardt was well known for his trademark black goggles and open-face helmet.
Fresh off winning title No. 7 in 1994, Dale Earnhardt shakes the hand of the only other driver with seven championships -- 'The King,' Richard Petty.
Dale Earnhardt takes a victory lap after winning the 1995 Brickyard 400 in NASCAR's second visit to fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Dale Earnhardt's mangled No. 3 comes to rest following a violent crash at Talladega on July 28, 1996. Earnhardt suffered a broken sternum and collarbone in the incident, which forced him to give way to a relief driver in the early laps of the following weekend's Brickyard 400.
Dale Earnhardt performs a celebratory slide through the grass after winning the 1998 Daytona 500 and exorcising his demons of Daytona 500s past.
Crew members from just about every team come out to congratulate Dale Earnhardt on winning the Daytona 500 in his 20th try.
Dale Earnhardt is joined in Victory Lane after the 1998 Daytona 500 by daughter Taylor and brothers Ty (left) and Austin Dillon, who are the grandsons of team owner Richard Childress.
Dale Earnhardt and wife Teresa shared many great memories together.
Dale Earnhardt (right) and son Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced just one full season together -- 2000 -- before the elder Earnhardt's tragic death at the 2001 Daytona 500.
Dale Earnhardt (left) and longtime team owner Richard Childress won six titles together, the first one coming in 1986 and the last one coming in 1994.
Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon were rivals on the track but friends and business partners off the track.
Dale Earnhardt (3) scored his 76th and final victory in dramatic fashion, coming from 18th to first in the final five laps to win the fall 2000 race at Talladega.
With arms raised, Dale Earnhardt celebrates what became the final victory of his legendary career.