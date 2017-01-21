NASCAR legends, significant others light up Hall of Fame red carpet
Some of NASCAR's biggest stars and legends came together on Friday night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to induct the Class of 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Above, (L-R) seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. pose with their car owner Rick Hendrick (middle).
Richard Childress, Hendrick, Mark Martin, Raymond Parks and Benny Parsons join 35 of NASCAR's greatest in the Hall.
Check out all the NASCAR legends and their significant other during one of the sport's biggest nights of the year:
Richard Childress and wife, Judy
Childress, Class of 2017 inductee, poses on the red carpet with his wife before the big ceremony.
Richard Childress and family
(L-R) Haley Dillon, Ty Dillon, Childress, his wife Judy, Austin Dillon, Austin's fiance Whitney Ward, Childress' daughter Lisa and her husband Mike Dillon pose for a photo on the red carpet.
Rick Hendrick and wife, Linda
Hendrick, 12-time Cup Series championship car owner and Class of 2017 inductee rocks the red carpet with his wife.
Mark Martin and wife, Arlene
Martin, Class of 2017 inductee, won 40 races during his time in the Cup Series.
Mark Martin and family
Martin surrounded by his family on the red carpet Friday night at the Hall of Fame.
Mark Martin and Jack Roush
Martin shares a special moment with his former car owner, Jack Roush.
Benny Parsons' son, Kevin
Kevin Parsons speaks with "NASCAR Race Hub" before accepting the Hall of Fame jacket on his father's behalf.
Benny Parsons' family
Parsons' family hits the red carpet in honor of the late 1973 Cup Series champion.
Richard Petty
Petty, member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, shows off his blazer on the red carpet.
Richard Petty and family
Petty's family, including his son, Kyle, came out big for one of the sport's biggest nights.
Bill Elliott and wife, Cindy
Hall of Fame Class of 2015 member Elliott and his wife rock the red carpet.
Dale and Ned Jarrett
Class of 2014 inductee Dale Jarrett and his father, Class of 2011 member Ned Jarrett, share a special moment on the red carpet.
Bobby Allison and wife, Bonnie
Allison is a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2011.
Junior Johnson and family
Johnson is one of the five members of the inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2010.
Leonard Wood
Class of 2013 inductee and Wood Brothers Racing co-founder, Leonard Wood, hits the red carpet.
Jack Ingram and wife, Aline
Ingram, Class of 2014 inductee, takes part in the festivities on Friday night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Chase Elliott
Elliott lights up the red carpet in support of his car owner, Rick Hendrick.
Matt Kenseth and wife, Katie
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and his wife hit the red carpet prior to the induction ceremony.
Rodney Childers and wife, Katrina
Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, was on hand for the big night.
Chris Buescher
Buescher will drive the new No. 37 entry for JTG Daugherty Racing in 2017.
Jamie McMurray
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver poses for photos on the red carpet.
Erik Jones
Jones is one of three drivers in the 2017 Cup Series rookie class. He will team up with Martin Truex Jr. and pilot the brand new No. 77 Furniture Row Racing entry.
Ty Dillon and wife, Haley
Dillon is the new driver of the No. 13 Germain Racing ride for the 2017 season, taking over for Casey Mears.
Greg Biffle
Biffle, who has yet to announce his 2017 racing plans, hangs out on the red carpet before the night's festivities.
NASCAR Hall of Fame chairman Winston Kelly
Kelly poses with his wife prior to Friday night's induction ceremony.
Brandon Jones
Jones and his girlfriend pose on the red carpet. Jones drives for Richard Childress in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.