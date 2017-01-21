NASCAR legends, significant others light up Hall of Fame red carpet

Some of NASCAR's biggest stars and legends came together on Friday night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to induct the Class of 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Above, (L-R) seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. pose with their car owner Rick Hendrick (middle).

Richard Childress, Hendrick, Mark Martin, Raymond Parks and Benny Parsons join 35 of NASCAR's greatest in the Hall.

Check out all the NASCAR legends and their significant other during one of the sport's biggest nights of the year: