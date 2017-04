This week, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, as pre-race coverage starts with "NASCAR RaceDay" at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

Newly repaved and reconfigured, the 1.5-mile Texas track ought to be a real challenge for all involved. With no testing since the extreme makeover, all the drivers and teams will be scrambling to find speed this weekend.

But like every track, some drivers seem better suited to fast intermediate-sized tracks like Texas than others do.

Here are the 15 active drivers with the best career average finishes at 1.5-mile tracks.