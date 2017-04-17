3 reasons Joe Gibbs Racing can feel optimistic about Bristol

The best NASCAR team most in need of a strong performance at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend is Joe Gibbs Racing, which is off to an uncharacteristically slow start in 2017.
After winning 26 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points races in 2015-16, JGR is winless in the first seven races this year. Kyle Busch is seventh in points, best among the team’s four drivers, while Denny Hamlin is 16th, Matt Kenseth 22nd and Daniel Suarez 23rd.
Kenseth and Suarez have not led even a single lap this year, while Hamlin has led only 28. Busch has been out front for 413 laps, which trails only Kevin Harvick for the series lead.
But a trip to the 0.533-mile high-banked Bristol oval might just be what JGR needs to get its 2017 season headed in the right direction. Here are three reasons JGR fans can be optimistic heading into Sunday’s Food City 500 (pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on FS1).
Randy SartinRandy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
1
Out front
Matt Kenseth runs exceptionally well at Bristol, having scored four Cup race victories here. And he leads a lot of laps here, too, another critical measure of performance. All told, Kenseth has led 1,572 laps here at Bristol, second among active drivers to the mind-blowing total of 1,960 that Kyle Busch has led.
Randy SartinRandy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
2
Busch at Bristol
Kyle Busch has five victories at Bristol and loves racing here. He has been the team’s most successful driver this year, and by a wide margin. That said, Busch’s last five trips to Bristol have produced three DNFs, four finishes of 29th or worse and an average finish of just 30th, though in those races he led a total of 529 laps.
From 2009-16, Bristol hosted 16 Cup races. JGR won eight of them — exactly 50 percent. That suggests they’ll have a good shot again on Sunday. As a team, JGR has won the spring Bristol race twice in the last three seasons.
Carl Edwards (pictured above) won the Spring Bristol race last season but retired before the start of the 2017 season.