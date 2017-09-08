Show Transcript Hide Transcript

KEVIN BURKHARDT: How much would the Dodgers miss Adrian Gonzalez, Swish?

- I feel like you got to have that guy, man. I know he's not putting up these unbelievable numbers that he has from years prior. But he's a veteran bat in your lineup, right? He's got seven career postseason bombs. He can help these guys.

At least keep him in your locker room. Keep him as your left-handed bat off the bench. Him or Andre Ethier. Take some pressure off these young guys a little bit. And let them show these guys the way.

- They won't miss him at all. I'm sorry. I love Gonzo.

- Hey, A-Gon, we love you, bro.

- I love him. I know him personally. But they won't miss him at all. He wasn't the focal point of this offense this season.

And he's in a tough position right now, because this is the first time he's had to win himself a job. And it's late in the year. He's still trying to figure out his timing. And he understands that timing and bats are running out right now, because they're trying to find the right group of guys going into the postseason with confidence right now.

And the team has struggled, because they're playing guys in different positions. They're trying to get guys different bats right now.

So I'm a little concerned with that Dodger locker room right now. They're going to have to sit him down. Take his $20 million. Come sit by Dave Roberts. Get your Apple Watch. Try to help out.

Because right now I don't want to see Bellinger in an outfield. I know the Dodgers don't. They want to see him at first base, especially if Gonzo can't hit.

- Listen, it's not like he came off the DL and has been killing it. He's hitting .226 with one home run. And the Dodgers with him this year, winning percentage of .580. Without him, .720.

- Guy, come sit down, man.

- I mean--

- Guy, come sit down.

- --that's so not fair though.

- I'm just saying.

- Life ain't fair.

- He's a veteran guy, man. You've got to have that, man. Hey, you've got to have some experience in the postseason. These guys are--

- Swish.

- --extremely young.

- He's .220.

- I don't care if he plays one pitch.

- I love him.

- I need him in that locker room. I need him with those young guys.

- Yeah, you need him playing. Because I don't know if he's going to be a happy camper if he's not on that roster.

-Yep.