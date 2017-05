The perfect walk-up songs for MLB legends of the past

Baseball is inexorably tied to its history; it's a large part of what makes the game great. Legends of the past gave the game its myths, its stories, its narratives, its soul. What legends of the past didn't have, however, was walkup music.

This is lame. Walkup songs are one of the most fun parts of baseball right now, so I've gone back and imagined what songs, if these legends were playing now, would be their choice to take the plate or mound to. The logic behind these choices ranges from "mildly thought out" to "the first thing that popped in my head," so it's probably a good idea for you to take it very seriously. Here we go.