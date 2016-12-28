Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 17 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.

Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 17 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Can’t wait for the rankings? Follow us on Twitter and fire away!

Ryan Fowler @FOXSportsFowler

Adam Meyer @FOXSportsMeyer

John Halpin @jhalpin37

D.J. Foster @FOXSportsFoster

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE

Player Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg
1. Jordy Nelson
(GB – WR)		 @Det 3 1 1 1 1.5
2. Mike Evans
(TB – WR)		 Car 2 2 5 2 2.8
3. Julio Jones
(Atl – WR)		 NO 1 4 3 4 3.0
4. T.Y. Hilton
(Ind – WR)		 Jac 4 6 2 3 3.8
5. Doug Baldwin
(Sea – WR)		 @SF 8 5 4 5 5.5
6. Brandin Cooks
(NO – WR)		 @Atl 5 7 6 6 6.0
7. Michael Thomas
(NO – WR)		 @Atl 6 8 7 7 7.0
8. Davante Adams
(GB – WR)		 @Det 7 10 8 9 8.5
9. Golden Tate
(Det – WR)		 GB 17 11 11 8 11.8
10. Julian Edelman
(NE – WR)		 @Mia 12 18 9 10 12.3
11. Allen Robinson
(Jac – WR)		 @Ind 16 14 12 18 15.0
12. Alshon Jeffery
(Chi – WR)		 @Min 11 16 20 15 15.5
13. Demaryius Thomas
(Den – WR)		 Oak 14 20 15 13 15.5
14. Ty Montgomery
(GB – WR)		 @Det 10 12 13 28 15.8
15. DeSean Jackson
(Was – WR)		 NYG 9 22 16 19 16.5
16. Sammy Watkins
(Buf – WR)		 @NYJ 30 9 14 14 16.8
17. Tyrell Williams
(SD – WR)		 KC 35 15 10 12 18.0
18. Emmanuel Sanders
(Den – WR)		 Oak 15 24 18 21 19.5
19. Odell Beckham Jr.
(NYG – WR)		 @Was 20 3 47 11 20.3
20. Tyreek Hill
(KC – WR)		 @SD 29 13 24 16 20.5
21. Cameron Meredith
(Chi – WR)		 @Min 28 19 17 20 21.0
22. Larry Fitzgerald
(Ari – WR)		 @LA 23 21 19 22 21.3
23. Jarvis Landry
(Mia – WR)		 NE 13 30 21 23 21.8
24. Rishard Matthews
(Ten – WR)		 Hou 18 25 30 24 24.3
25. Adam Thielen
(Min – WR)		 Chi 24 23 23 30 25.0
26. Michael Crabtree
(Oak – WR)		 @Den 21 33 22 27 25.8
27. Steve Smith Sr.
(Bal – WR)		 @Cin 27 27 28 25 26.8
28. DeAndre Hopkins
(Hou – WR)		 @Ten 22 26 48 17 28.3
29. Amari Cooper
(Oak – WR)		 @Den 25 31 26 33 28.8
30. Dontrelle Inman
(SD – WR)		 KC 34 34 25 26 29.8
31. Stefon Diggs
(Min – WR)		 Chi 37 29 34 31 32.8
32. Malcolm Mitchell
(NE – WR)		 @Mia 44 28 31 34 34.3
33. Marqise Lee
(Jac – WR)		 @Ind 31 32 32 45 35.0
34. J.J. Nelson
(Ari – WR)		 @LA 26 47 36 35 36.0
35. Dez Bryant
(Dal – WR)		 @Phi 32 35 49 29 36.3
36. Taylor Gabriel
(Atl – WR)		 NO 38 38 37 39 38.0
37. Jamison Crowder
(Was – WR)		 NYG 41 36 40 38 38.8
38. Willie Snead
(NO – WR)		 @Atl 46 42 35 32 38.8
39. Pierre Garcon
(Was – WR)		 NYG 19 48 29 60 39.0
40. Brandon LaFell
(Cin – WR)		 Bal 40 43 27 61 42.8
41. Kelvin Benjamin
(Car – WR)		 @TB 50 39 44 41 43.5
42. Jordan Matthews
(Phi – WR)		 Dal 54 40 38 42 43.5
43. Eli Rogers
(Pit – WR)		 Cle 33 55 43 49 45.0
44. Kenny Britt
(LA – WR)		 Ari 51 46 41 43 45.3
45. Ted Ginn Jr.
(Car – WR)		 @TB 42 45 33 63 45.8
46. Terrelle Pryor Sr.
(Cle – WR)		 @Pit 59 50 39 36 46.0
47. DeVante Parker
(Mia – WR)		 NE 39 49 50 48 46.5
48. Antonio Brown
(Pit – WR)		 Cle 83 17 51 37 47.0

 