Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 17 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.
Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 17 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.
Ryan Fowler @FOXSportsFowler
Adam Meyer @FOXSportsMeyer
John Halpin @jhalpin37
D.J. Foster @FOXSportsFoster
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings
|Player
|Opponent
|Fowler
|Meyer
|Halpin
|DJFoster
|Avg
|1. Jordy Nelson
(GB – WR)
|@Det
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1.5
|2. Mike Evans
(TB – WR)
|Car
|2
|2
|5
|2
|2.8
|3. Julio Jones
(Atl – WR)
|NO
|1
|4
|3
|4
|3.0
|4. T.Y. Hilton
(Ind – WR)
|Jac
|4
|6
|2
|3
|3.8
|5. Doug Baldwin
(Sea – WR)
|@SF
|8
|5
|4
|5
|5.5
|6. Brandin Cooks
(NO – WR)
|@Atl
|5
|7
|6
|6
|6.0
|7. Michael Thomas
(NO – WR)
|@Atl
|6
|8
|7
|7
|7.0
|8. Davante Adams
(GB – WR)
|@Det
|7
|10
|8
|9
|8.5
|9. Golden Tate
(Det – WR)
|GB
|17
|11
|11
|8
|11.8
|10. Julian Edelman
(NE – WR)
|@Mia
|12
|18
|9
|10
|12.3
|11. Allen Robinson
(Jac – WR)
|@Ind
|16
|14
|12
|18
|15.0
|12. Alshon Jeffery
(Chi – WR)
|@Min
|11
|16
|20
|15
|15.5
|13. Demaryius Thomas
(Den – WR)
|Oak
|14
|20
|15
|13
|15.5
|14. Ty Montgomery
(GB – WR)
|@Det
|10
|12
|13
|28
|15.8
|15. DeSean Jackson
(Was – WR)
|NYG
|9
|22
|16
|19
|16.5
|16. Sammy Watkins
(Buf – WR)
|@NYJ
|30
|9
|14
|14
|16.8
|17. Tyrell Williams
(SD – WR)
|KC
|35
|15
|10
|12
|18.0
|18. Emmanuel Sanders
(Den – WR)
|Oak
|15
|24
|18
|21
|19.5
|19. Odell Beckham Jr.
(NYG – WR)
|@Was
|20
|3
|47
|11
|20.3
|20. Tyreek Hill
(KC – WR)
|@SD
|29
|13
|24
|16
|20.5
|21. Cameron Meredith
(Chi – WR)
|@Min
|28
|19
|17
|20
|21.0
|22. Larry Fitzgerald
(Ari – WR)
|@LA
|23
|21
|19
|22
|21.3
|23. Jarvis Landry
(Mia – WR)
|NE
|13
|30
|21
|23
|21.8
|24. Rishard Matthews
(Ten – WR)
|Hou
|18
|25
|30
|24
|24.3
|25. Adam Thielen
(Min – WR)
|Chi
|24
|23
|23
|30
|25.0
|26. Michael Crabtree
(Oak – WR)
|@Den
|21
|33
|22
|27
|25.8
|27. Steve Smith Sr.
(Bal – WR)
|@Cin
|27
|27
|28
|25
|26.8
|28. DeAndre Hopkins
(Hou – WR)
|@Ten
|22
|26
|48
|17
|28.3
|29. Amari Cooper
(Oak – WR)
|@Den
|25
|31
|26
|33
|28.8
|30. Dontrelle Inman
(SD – WR)
|KC
|34
|34
|25
|26
|29.8
|31. Stefon Diggs
(Min – WR)
|Chi
|37
|29
|34
|31
|32.8
|32. Malcolm Mitchell
(NE – WR)
|@Mia
|44
|28
|31
|34
|34.3
|33. Marqise Lee
(Jac – WR)
|@Ind
|31
|32
|32
|45
|35.0
|34. J.J. Nelson
(Ari – WR)
|@LA
|26
|47
|36
|35
|36.0
|35. Dez Bryant
(Dal – WR)
|@Phi
|32
|35
|49
|29
|36.3
|36. Taylor Gabriel
(Atl – WR)
|NO
|38
|38
|37
|39
|38.0
|37. Jamison Crowder
(Was – WR)
|NYG
|41
|36
|40
|38
|38.8
|38. Willie Snead
(NO – WR)
|@Atl
|46
|42
|35
|32
|38.8
|39. Pierre Garcon
(Was – WR)
|NYG
|19
|48
|29
|60
|39.0
|40. Brandon LaFell
(Cin – WR)
|Bal
|40
|43
|27
|61
|42.8
|41. Kelvin Benjamin
(Car – WR)
|@TB
|50
|39
|44
|41
|43.5
|42. Jordan Matthews
(Phi – WR)
|Dal
|54
|40
|38
|42
|43.5
|43. Eli Rogers
(Pit – WR)
|Cle
|33
|55
|43
|49
|45.0
|44. Kenny Britt
(LA – WR)
|Ari
|51
|46
|41
|43
|45.3
|45. Ted Ginn Jr.
(Car – WR)
|@TB
|42
|45
|33
|63
|45.8
|46. Terrelle Pryor Sr.
(Cle – WR)
|@Pit
|59
|50
|39
|36
|46.0
|47. DeVante Parker
(Mia – WR)
|NE
|39
|49
|50
|48
|46.5
|48. Antonio Brown
(Pit – WR)
|Cle
|83
|17
|51
|37
|47.0