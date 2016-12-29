Week 17 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 17 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.

Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 17 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE

Player Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg
1. Travis Kelce
(KC – TE)		 @SD 1 1 1 1 1.0
2. Greg Olsen
(Car – TE)		 @TB 3 2 3 2 2.5
3. Delanie Walker
(Ten – TE)		 Hou 4 4 4 4 4.0
4. Zach Ertz
(Phi – TE)		 Dal 2 6 5 6 4.8
5. Kyle Rudolph
(Min – TE)		 Chi 5 7 2 5 4.8
6. Jimmy Graham
(Sea – TE)		 @SF 6 3 9 3 5.3
7. Antonio Gates
(SD – TE)		 KC 9 5 6 7 6.8
8. Eric Ebron
(Det – TE)		 GB 7 8 7 8 7.5
9. Martellus Bennett
(NE – TE)		 @Mia 12 9 10 9 10.0
10. Charles Clay
(Buf – TE)		 @NYJ 11 10 11 10 10.5
11. Hunter Henry
(SD – TE)		 KC 10 13 15 13 12.8
12. Jared Cook
(GB – TE)		 @Det 14 14 13 11 13.0
13. Vernon Davis
(Was – TE)		 NYG 15 12 14 12 13.3
14. C.J. Fiedorowicz
(Hou – TE)		 @Ten 13 11 17 16 14.3
15. Coby Fleener
(NO – TE)		 @Atl 18 16 16 14 16.0
16. Dennis Pitta
(Bal – TE)		 @Cin 19 18 12 17 16.5
17. Jason Witten
(Dal – TE)		 @Phi 17 15 21 15 17.0
18. Jesse James
(Pit – TE)		 Cle 8 17 18 35 19.5
19. Jack Doyle
(Ind – TE)		 Jac 22 19 20 18 19.8
20. Gary Barnidge
(Cle – TE)		 @Pit 20 21 22 26 22.3

 