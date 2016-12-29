Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 17 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.
Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 17 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.
Can’t wait for the rankings? Follow us on Twitter and fire away!
Ryan Fowler @FOXSportsFowler
Adam Meyer @FOXSportsMeyer
John Halpin @jhalpin37
D.J. Foster @FOXSportsFoster
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings
|Player
|Opponent
|Fowler
|Meyer
|Halpin
|DJFoster
|Avg
|1. David Johnson
(Ari – RB)
|@LA
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|2. Devonta Freeman
(Atl – RB)
|NO
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2.8
|3. LeSean McCoy
(Buf – RB)
|@NYJ
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3.0
|4. DeMarco Murray
(Ten – RB)
|Hou
|2
|4
|5
|5
|4.0
|5. Jordan Howard
(Chi – RB)
|@Min
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4.3
|6. LeGarrette Blount
(NE – RB)
|@Mia
|9
|6
|8
|7
|7.5
|7. Jay Ajayi
(Mia – RB)
|NE
|6
|8
|9
|8
|7.8
|8. Bilal Powell
(NYJ – RB)
|Buf
|12
|9
|6
|6
|8.3
|9. Mark Ingram
(NO – RB)
|@Atl
|11
|7
|7
|13
|9.5
|10. Jonathan Stewart
(Car – RB)
|@TB
|7
|11
|15
|15
|12.0
|11. Spencer Ware
(KC – RB)
|@SD
|17
|14
|10
|10
|12.8
|12. Rob Kelley
(Was – RB)
|NYG
|18
|10
|12
|11
|12.8
|13. Frank Gore
(Ind – RB)
|Jac
|8
|19
|14
|12
|13.3
|14. Latavius Murray
(Oak – RB)
|@Den
|19
|13
|13
|9
|13.5
|15. Todd Gurley
(LA – RB)
|Ari
|25
|12
|16
|19
|18.0
|16. Jacquizz Rodgers
(TB – RB)
|Car
|15
|24
|18
|16
|18.3
|17. Tevin Coleman
(Atl – RB)
|NO
|14
|20
|20
|21
|18.8
|18. Alfred Blue
(Hou – RB)
|@Ten
|22
|16
|22
|17
|19.3
|19. Alex Collins
(Sea – RB)
|@SF
|23
|15
|19
|23
|20.0
|20. Isaiah Crowell
(Cle – RB)
|@Pit
|27
|22
|17
|18
|21.0
|21. Ezekiel Elliott
(Dal – RB)
|@Phi
|10
|17
|46
|14
|21.8
|22. Darren Sproles
(Phi – RB)
|Dal
|16
|18
|26
|29
|22.3
|23. Jeremy Hill
(Cin – RB)
|Bal
|21
|23
|21
|24
|22.3
|24. Kenneth Dixon
(Bal – RB)
|@Cin
|30
|21
|25
|20
|24.0
|25. Jerick McKinnon
(Min – RB)
|Chi
|28
|29
|24
|32
|28.3
|26. Derrick Henry
(Ten – RB)
|Hou
|20
|31
|31
|37
|29.8
|27. DeAngelo Williams
(Pit – RB)
|Cle
|36
|27
|11
|45
|29.8
|28. Terrance West
(Bal – RB)
|@Cin
|31
|33
|28
|33
|31.3
|29. Rashad Jennings
(NYG – RB)
|@Was
|33
|34
|36
|26
|32.3
|30. Paul Perkins
(NYG – RB)
|@Was
|24
|35
|33
|38
|32.5
|31. Dion Lewis
(NE – RB)
|@Mia
|45
|44
|27
|22
|34.5
|32. Chris Ivory
(Jac – RB)
|@Ind
|50
|30
|30
|30
|35.0
|33. Zach Zenner
(Det – RB)
|GB
|39
|28
|40
|39
|36.5
|34. Tim Hightower
(NO – RB)
|@Atl
|29
|37
|45
|36
|36.8
|35. Mike Gillislee
(Buf – RB)
|@NYJ
|32
|40
|41
|34
|36.8
|36. Justin Forsett
(Den – RB)
|Oak
|44
|38
|39
|31
|38.0
|37. Shaun Draughn
(SF – RB)
|Sea
|41
|36
|35
|44
|39.0
|38. Ronnie Hillman
(SD – RB)
|KC
|42
|32
|42
|43
|39.8
|39. Devontae Booker
(Den – RB)
|Oak
|34
|42
|43
|42
|40.3
|40. Rex Burkhead
(Cin – RB)
|Bal
|49
|41
|38
|41
|42.3
|41. Duke Johnson Jr.
(Cle – RB)
|@Pit
|43
|47
|54
|40
|46.0
|42. Matt Asiata
(Min – RB)
|Chi
|35
|50
|51
|49
|46.3
|43. James White
(NE – RB)
|@Mia
|47
|43
|52
|50
|48.0
|44. Darren McFadden
(Dal – RB)
|@Phi
|37
|25
|23
|108
|48.3
|45. DuJuan Harris
(SF – RB)
|Sea
|59
|52
|34
|52
|49.3
|46. Le’Veon Bell
(Pit – RB)
|Cle
|79
|26
|64
|28
|49.3
|47. Chris Thompson
(Was – RB)
|NYG
|56
|46
|49
|47
|49.5
|48. Charles Sims
(TB – RB)
|Car
|80
|39
|44
|35
|49.5