Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 17 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season.

Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 17 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE

Player Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg
1. David Johnson
(Ari – RB)		 @LA 1 1 1 1 1.0
2. Devonta Freeman
(Atl – RB)		 NO 3 2 3 3 2.8
3. LeSean McCoy
(Buf – RB)		 @NYJ 5 3 2 2 3.0
4. DeMarco Murray
(Ten – RB)		 Hou 2 4 5 5 4.0
5. Jordan Howard
(Chi – RB)		 @Min 4 5 4 4 4.3
6. LeGarrette Blount
(NE – RB)		 @Mia 9 6 8 7 7.5
7. Jay Ajayi
(Mia – RB)		 NE 6 8 9 8 7.8
8. Bilal Powell
(NYJ – RB)		 Buf 12 9 6 6 8.3
9. Mark Ingram
(NO – RB)		 @Atl 11 7 7 13 9.5
10. Jonathan Stewart
(Car – RB)		 @TB 7 11 15 15 12.0
11. Spencer Ware
(KC – RB)		 @SD 17 14 10 10 12.8
12. Rob Kelley
(Was – RB)		 NYG 18 10 12 11 12.8
13. Frank Gore
(Ind – RB)		 Jac 8 19 14 12 13.3
14. Latavius Murray
(Oak – RB)		 @Den 19 13 13 9 13.5
15. Todd Gurley
(LA – RB)		 Ari 25 12 16 19 18.0
16. Jacquizz Rodgers
(TB – RB)		 Car 15 24 18 16 18.3
17. Tevin Coleman
(Atl – RB)		 NO 14 20 20 21 18.8
18. Alfred Blue
(Hou – RB)		 @Ten 22 16 22 17 19.3
19. Alex Collins
(Sea – RB)		 @SF 23 15 19 23 20.0
20. Isaiah Crowell
(Cle – RB)		 @Pit 27 22 17 18 21.0
21. Ezekiel Elliott
(Dal – RB)		 @Phi 10 17 46 14 21.8
22. Darren Sproles
(Phi – RB)		 Dal 16 18 26 29 22.3
23. Jeremy Hill
(Cin – RB)		 Bal 21 23 21 24 22.3
24. Kenneth Dixon
(Bal – RB)		 @Cin 30 21 25 20 24.0
25. Jerick McKinnon
(Min – RB)		 Chi 28 29 24 32 28.3
26. Derrick Henry
(Ten – RB)		 Hou 20 31 31 37 29.8
27. DeAngelo Williams
(Pit – RB)		 Cle 36 27 11 45 29.8
28. Terrance West
(Bal – RB)		 @Cin 31 33 28 33 31.3
29. Rashad Jennings
(NYG – RB)		 @Was 33 34 36 26 32.3
30. Paul Perkins
(NYG – RB)		 @Was 24 35 33 38 32.5
31. Dion Lewis
(NE – RB)		 @Mia 45 44 27 22 34.5
32. Chris Ivory
(Jac – RB)		 @Ind 50 30 30 30 35.0
33. Zach Zenner
(Det – RB)		 GB 39 28 40 39 36.5
34. Tim Hightower
(NO – RB)		 @Atl 29 37 45 36 36.8
35. Mike Gillislee
(Buf – RB)		 @NYJ 32 40 41 34 36.8
36. Justin Forsett
(Den – RB)		 Oak 44 38 39 31 38.0
37. Shaun Draughn
(SF – RB)		 Sea 41 36 35 44 39.0
38. Ronnie Hillman
(SD – RB)		 KC 42 32 42 43 39.8
39. Devontae Booker
(Den – RB)		 Oak 34 42 43 42 40.3
40. Rex Burkhead
(Cin – RB)		 Bal 49 41 38 41 42.3
41. Duke Johnson Jr.
(Cle – RB)		 @Pit 43 47 54 40 46.0
42. Matt Asiata
(Min – RB)		 Chi 35 50 51 49 46.3
43. James White
(NE – RB)		 @Mia 47 43 52 50 48.0
44. Darren McFadden
(Dal – RB)		 @Phi 37 25 23 108 48.3
45. DuJuan Harris
(SF – RB)		 Sea 59 52 34 52 49.3
46. Le’Veon Bell
(Pit – RB)		 Cle 79 26 64 28 49.3
47. Chris Thompson
(Was – RB)		 NYG 56 46 49 47 49.5
48. Charles Sims
(TB – RB)		 Car 80 39 44 35 49.5

 