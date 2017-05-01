Fantasy Football Podcast: First-round WRs, Cam, Brees & more

The NFL Draft saw three wide receivers picked in the top 10. How will Corey Davis, Mike Williams and John Ross play in the NFL? Former NFL wideout Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) joined John Halpin on our latest podcast to discuss all three.

Other players and topics include:

The Panthers’ picks of Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, and how these versatile players might signal a change in NFL offenses.

The Saints’ outlook after trading Brandin Cooks, with Drew Brees (Moore’s former QB) and WR Michael Thomas leading the passing game.

The Browns’ rebuilding process

