Fantasy Football Podcast: First-round WRs, Cam, Brees & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Corey Davis of Western Michigan poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #5 overall by the Tennessee Titans (from Rams) during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
John Halpin

The NFL Draft saw three wide receivers picked in the top 10. How will Corey Davis, Mike Williams and John Ross play in the NFL? Former NFL wideout Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16)  joined John Halpin on our latest podcast to discuss all three.

Other players and topics include:

  • The Panthers’ picks of Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, and how these versatile players might signal a change in NFL offenses.
  • The Saints’ outlook after trading Brandin Cooks, with Drew Brees (Moore’s former QB) and WR Michael Thomas leading the passing game.
  • The Browns’ rebuilding process

Listen now via the link near the top of this page!

