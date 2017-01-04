Much like its sugar daddy, the NFL, fantasy football coverage and analysis is churned out year-round. While we may avoid the pitfalls of 24/7/365 production, the FOX Sports fantasy department will share several 2017 fantasy football draft rankings and preview features leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft in late-April. After the Draft, FOX Fantasy contributors will analyze the new blood and various impact the new class will have on 2017 fantasy football draft strategy.

First up, John Halpin shares his way too-early 2017 fantasy football draft rankings. Some names are hitched to caveats, which include pending free agency, depth chart promotions and coaching changes.

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings – Top 32 Quarterbacks

Rodgers finished this season as QB1, and a repeat makes sense. He has fewer question marks than anyone else in the discussion … Will Brees and Brady ever age? Um, maybe … Cousins was third in passing yards and sixth in attempts but just 13th in touchdowns. Watch for the TD number to spike … Ryan was terrific, but ranked 17th in the league with 534 pass attempts. He doesn’t throw enough to stay among the top few fantasy QBs … There’s been some discussion lately about Cam Newton’s 2015 season being an outlier. Maybe, but he was a top-five fantasy QB in 2012 and 2013 when he didn’t pass too well. The Panthers might scale back Newton’s running, but they won’t shut it down … Bet you didn’t know that Andy Dalton finished at QB12 this season. The landing spots for Tyrod Taylor, Tony Romo, Jimmy Garoppolo and Colin Kapernick will determine their 2017 fantasy prospects. If you’re drafting now, it’s difficult to consider either Romo, Garoppolo or Kaepernick as a QB2 … We’re done with Fantasy Eli Manning, folks. QB21 with Odell Beckham Jr. as his top target? Ugh.

2017 Quarterback Early Draft Rankings

1. Aaron Rodgers (GB – QB) 2. Drew Brees (NO – QB) 3. Tom Brady (NE – QB) 4. Andrew Luck (Ind – QB) 5. Kirk Cousins (Was – QB) 6. Cam Newton (Car – QB) 7. Matt Ryan (Atl – QB) 8. Russell Wilson (Sea – QB) 9. Dak Prescott (Dal – QB) 10. Derek Carr (Oak – QB) 11. Jameis Winston (TB – QB) 12. Matthew Stafford (Det – QB) 13. Ben Roethlisberger (Pit – QB) 14. Tyrod Taylor (Buf – QB) 15. Marcus Mariota (Ten – QB) 16. Andy Dalton (Cin – QB) 17. Philip Rivers (SD – QB) 18. Carson Wentz (Phi – QB) 19. Alex Smith (KC – QB) 20. Joe Flacco (Bal – QB) 21. Blake Bortles (Jac – QB) 22. Eli Manning (NYG – QB) 23. Ryan Tannehill (Mia – QB) 24. Carson Palmer (Ari – QB) 25. Jared Goff (LA – QB) 26. Tony Romo (Dal – QB) 27. Paxton Lynch (Den – QB) 28. Sam Bradford (Min – QB) 29. Colin Kaepernick (SF – QB) 30. Brock Osweiler (Hou – QB) 31. Teddy Bridgewater (Min – QB) 32. Jimmy Garoppolo (NE – QB)

Top 36 Running Backs

There’s a big two, not a big three. Elliott has huge TD potential, but he’s a step below Johnson and Bell because he doesn’t catch the ball nearly as much … Let’s all say a prayer that the Rams will get a offensive-minded head coach and retool their offensive line. Remember that the O-line issues existed in 2015, when Gurley had 1,106 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games … Gordon’s value will hinge on the recovery of Danny Woodhead (knee), who can be a nuisance in the red zone and on passing downs … Blount has lots of TD upside in the Patriots’ offense, but has no passing game value and saw a workload dip after Dion Lewis got healthy … Anderson’s knee injury wasn’t awful, and the Broncos don’t have another candidate to be their lead back. Look for a rebound, and hope people forget about him a bit … Looking for a mid-round sleeper? Abdullah was playing well before injuring his foot in Week 2, and the Lions seemed ready to let him carry most of the load. He could be a solid RB2 in 2017 … Adrian Peterson will be revisited when we know where he’ll play … DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard could make noise if Latavius Murray departs via free agency (and Murray’s value could sink as well).

2017 Running Back Early Draft Rankings 1. David Johnson (Ari – RB) 2. Le’Veon Bell (Pit – RB) 3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dal – RB) 4. LeSean McCoy (Buf – RB) 5. DeMarco Murray (Ten – RB) 6. Jordan Howard (Chi – RB) 7. Devonta Freeman (Atl – RB) 8. Melvin Gordon (SD – RB) 9. Todd Gurley (LA – RB) 10. Jay Ajayi (Mia – RB) 11. Lamar Miller (Hou – RB) 12. C.J. Anderson (Den – RB) 13. LeGarrette Blount (NE – RB) 14. Mark Ingram (NO – RB) 15. Spencer Ware (KC – RB) 16. Jeremy Hill (Cin – RB) 17. Carlos Hyde (SF – RB) 18. Rob Kelley (Was – RB) 19. Jonathan Stewart (Car – RB) 20. Thomas Rawls (Sea – RB) 21. Isaiah Crowell (Cle – RB) 22. Latavius Murray (Oak – RB) 23. Frank Gore (Ind – RB) 24. Tevin Coleman (Atl – RB) 25. Bilal Powell (NYJ – RB) 26. Kenneth Dixon (Bal – RB) 27. Ameer Abdullah (Det – RB) 28. Jerick McKinnon (Min – RB) 29. C.J. Prosise (Sea – RB) 30. Derrick Henry (Ten – RB) 31. Theo Riddick (Det – RB) 32. Dion Lewis (NE – RB) 33. Paul Perkins (NYG – RB) 34. Ryan Mathews (Phi – RB) 35. Eddie Lacy (GB – RB) 36. Charles Sims (TB – RB)

Top 36 Wide Receivers

OBJ jumps Brown for the top slot after a season in which Brown performed like a mere, excellent mortal instead of a supernatural freak. It’s close, though … Sean Payton was right when he told us to draft Thomas for our fantasy teams. He’s going to be right again in 2017, only he doesn’t really need to remind us this time … Is it stubborn to expect rebounds from Hopkins and Robinson? Maybe, but they ranked eighth and ninth among wide receivers in targets. It’s not like we’re asking you to draft them in the first round again … Let’s cross our fingers that Watkins’ foot issues go away, and get replaced by a strong-armed quarterback … Don’t forget about the underrated Decker, who averaged 77-995-8.5 in his first two seasons as a Jet … Watch Allen’s recovery progress, as he’s clearly Philip Rivers’ favorite target … Tyreek Hill is a notable absence here, as his late-season TD barrage was too dependent on gimmickry. It’s hard to trust a fantasy wideout whose team doesn’t throw him the ball all that much … Alshon Jeffery is a moving target due to free agency, as is Martavis Bryant because of suspension issues. Larry Fitzgerald is reportedly leaning toward retirement.

2017 Wide Receiver Early Draft Rankings 1. Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG – WR) 2. Antonio Brown (Pit – WR) 3. Mike Evans (TB – WR) 4. Julio Jones (Atl – WR) 5. A.J. Green (Cin – WR) 6. T.Y. Hilton (Ind – WR) 7. Jordy Nelson (GB – WR) 8. Amari Cooper (Oak – WR) 9. Michael Thomas (NO – WR) 10. Doug Baldwin (Sea – WR) 11. Allen Robinson (Jac – WR) 12. Dez Bryant (Dal – WR) 13. DeAndre Hopkins (Hou – WR) 14. Brandin Cooks (NO – WR) 15. Alshon Jeffery (Chi – WR) 16. Julian Edelman (NE – WR) 17. Sammy Watkins (Buf – WR) 18. Davante Adams (GB – WR) 19. Michael Crabtree (Oak – WR) 20. Rishard Matthews (Ten – WR) 21. Demaryius Thomas (Den – WR) 22. Emmanuel Sanders (Den – WR) 23. Jarvis Landry (Mia – WR) 24. Eric Decker (NYJ – WR) 25. Tyrell Williams (SD – WR) 26. Terrelle Pryor Sr. (Cle – WR) 27. Golden Tate (Det – WR) 28. Mike Wallace (Bal – WR) 29. Stefon Diggs (Min – WR) 30. Kelvin Benjamin (Car – WR) 31. Keenan Allen (SD – WR) 32. Donte Moncrief (Ind – WR) 33. DeSean Jackson (Was – WR) 34. Corey Coleman (Cle – WR) 35. DeVante Parker (Mia – WR) 36. Jeremy Maclin (KC – WR)

Top 20 Tight Ends

Kelce ascends to TE1 after leading the position in receptions and yards … How much should you trust Gronk and Reed? Not as much as the top two studs, but enough to gamble on their upsides over the rest of the field … For the second consecutive year, Ertz’s late-season push got him into the top 10 in fantasy scoring. The guess here is that he’ll be more consistent in 2017 … Henry will jump Gates on the Chargers’ depth chart, and should blossom in a more featured role … Ebron has flaws, but was ninth in targets per game, and will probably score TDs at a higher rate than he did in 2016 (one among 61 catches) … Some will have Eifert ranked higher than I do, but he recently had back surgery, and has played 37 of 64 games in his four NFL seasons … Is 2017 going to be Green’s breakout season? For real this time? … Zach Miller was on his way to a top-10 season before breaking his foot in Week 11. It’s not the first time Miller has been injured, but he probably won’t cost you much on draft day, either.