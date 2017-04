Marshawn becomes the Raiders' RB-1

The average career of an NFL player is what these days – three, maybe, four years?

For the second time in as many days, a 30-something, recently elite fantasy football running back agreed to terms with a new squad. Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch are freaks of nature. As Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur noted, you’re talking about two running backs with the most yards after contact since 2010. You’re also talking about two backs on the wrong side of 30 years old.

AP signing with the Saints after missing most of 2016 with a knee injury is one thing, but Lynch took ALL of 2016 off. Now he’s back. If you dig into his stats a little, his decision to step away from the game makes sense.