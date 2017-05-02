Top 15 fantasy football rookies post-2017 NFL Draft

Fantasy football is ALWAYS relevant

Not to worry Chad Kelly, the league is full of one-time Mr. Irrelevants and undrafted free agents who worked their way onto the field. It’s not like Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch have locked up the starting gig in Denver forever. In fantasy football, Kelly could become the next Kurt Warner and make an impact like Antonio Gates, Priest Holmes or, more recently, Isaiah Crowell. Just because you're picked last or ink a deal as an undrafted free agent doesn’t mean you can’t find yourself a coveted fantasy football target.

Below are my top 15 fantasy football rookies post-NFL Draft with the FOX Fantasy department’s first batch of 2017 player rankings to come on May 8.