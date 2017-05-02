Top 15 fantasy football rookies post-2017 NFL Draft
Fantasy football is ALWAYS relevant
15
Joe Williams - 49ers RB
14
Jamaal Williams - Packers RB
13
D'Onta Foreman - Texans RB
12
Curtis Samuel - Panthers WR/RB
11
Mike Williams - Chargers WR
10
Zay Jones - Bills WR
9
David Njoku - Browns TE
8
Evan Engram - Giants TE
7
Samaje Perine - Redskins RB
6
Joe Mixon - Bengals RB
5
Dalvin Cook - Vikings RB
4
O.J. Howard - Buccaneers TE
3
Christian McCaffrey - Panthers RB/WR
2
Corey Davis - Titans WR
1
Leonard Fournette - Jaguars RB
