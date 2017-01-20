Top 25 Capsules
2h | foxsports
Minnesota hopes to get back on track vs. rival Wisconsin (Jan 21, 2017)
Yesterday | foxsports
Gophers could have Springs in their step vs. Badgers
Yesterday | foxsports
TV Listings >>
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News >>
Final Polls
All
|AP
|Coaches
|Playoff
|9 (-1)
|9 (-1)
|8 (-2)
Standings
All
|2016 Big Ten West Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Wisconsin WIS X
|7-2
|11-3
|Nebraska NEB
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota MINN
|5-4
|9-4
|Iowa IOWA
|6-3
|8-5
|Northwestern NU
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois ILL
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue PUR
|1-8
|3-9
- X
- Clinched Division
2016 Key Stats
Rank
67th
Points Per Game
WIS
28.4
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
4th
Points Allowed / Game
WIS
15.6
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
104th
Passing Yards / Game
WIS
179.1
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
39th
Rushing Yards / Game
WIS
203.1
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM