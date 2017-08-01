College Football > Teams >

Wisconsin Badgers

10/1 Michigan Wolverines
@ MICH
L 7-14
10/15 Ohio State Buckeyes
vs OSU
L 30-23
10/22 Iowa Hawkeyes
@ IOWA
W 17-9
10/29 Nebraska Cornhuskers
vs NEB
W 17-23
11/5 Northwestern Wildcats
@ NU
W 21-7
11/12 Illinois Fighting Illini
vs ILL
W 3-48
11/19 Purdue Boilermakers
@ PUR
W 49-20
11/26 Minnesota Golden Gophers
vs MINN
W 17-31
12/3 Penn State Nittany Lions
@ PSU
L 31-38
1/2 Western Michigan Broncos
vs WMU
W 16-24
Final Polls

All
AP Coaches Playoff
9 (-1) 9 (-1) 8 (-2)

Standings

All
2016 Big Ten West Standings Conf Ovr
Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin WIS X 7-2 11-3
Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska NEB 6-3 9-4
Minnesota Golden Gophers Minnesota MINN 5-4 9-4
Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa IOWA 6-3 8-5
Northwestern Wildcats Northwestern NU 5-4 7-6
Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois ILL 2-7 3-9
Purdue Boilermakers Purdue PUR 1-8 3-9
X
Clinched Division

2016 Key Stats

Rank
67th
Points Per Game
WIS
28.4
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
4th
Points Allowed / Game
WIS
15.6
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
104th
Passing Yards / Game
WIS
179.1
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
39th
Rushing Yards / Game
WIS
203.1
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM