Iowa Hawkeyes share the origin of their new heartwarming tradition, the Kinnick Wave

At the end of the first quarter, you can witness one of the most heartwarming traditions of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa Stead Children's Hospital explain the origins of the Kinnick wave.

