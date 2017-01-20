College Football > Teams >

Tennessee Volunteers

9/24 Florida Gators
vs FLA
W 28-38
10/1 Georgia Bulldogs
@ UGA
W 34-31
10/8 Texas A&M Aggies
@ TXA&M
L 38-45
10/15 Alabama Crimson Tide
vs ALA
L 49-10
10/29 South Carolina Gamecocks
@ SCAR
L 21-24
11/5 Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
vs TNTECH
W 0-55
11/12 Kentucky Wildcats
vs UK
W 36-49
11/19 Missouri Tigers
vs MIZZOU
W 37-63
11/26 Vanderbilt Commodores
@ VANDY
L 34-45
12/30 Nebraska Cornhuskers
vs NEB
W 24-38
Final Polls

All
AP Coaches Playoff
22 (+11) 24 (+8) 21 (+1)

Standings

All
2016 SEC East Standings Conf Ovr
Florida Gators Florida FLA X 6-2 9-4
Tennessee Volunteers Tennessee TENN 4-4 9-4
Georgia Bulldogs Georgia UGA 4-4 8-5
Kentucky Wildcats Kentucky UK 4-4 7-6
South Carolina Gamecocks South Carolina SCAR 3-5 6-7
Vanderbilt Commodores Vanderbilt VANDY 3-5 6-7
Missouri Tigers Missouri MIZZOU 2-6 4-8
X
Clinched Division

2016 Key Stats

Rank
24th
Points Per Game
TENN
36.4
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
68th
Points Allowed / Game
TENN
28.8
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
62nd
Passing Yards / Game
TENN
238.5
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
37th
Rushing Yards / Game
TENN
205.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM