Bone scores season-high 23, Tennessee beats Vanderbilt 87-75 (Jan 14, 2017)
Yesterday | foxsports
Final Polls
All
|AP
|Coaches
|Playoff
|22 (+11)
|24 (+8)
|21 (+1)
Standings
All
|2016 SEC East Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Florida FLA X
|6-2
|9-4
|Tennessee TENN
|4-4
|9-4
|Georgia UGA
|4-4
|8-5
|Kentucky UK
|4-4
|7-6
|South Carolina SCAR
|3-5
|6-7
|Vanderbilt VANDY
|3-5
|6-7
|Missouri MIZZOU
|2-6
|4-8
- X
- Clinched Division
2016 Key Stats
Rank
24th
Points Per Game
TENN
36.4
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
68th
Points Allowed / Game
TENN
28.8
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
62nd
Passing Yards / Game
TENN
238.5
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
37th
Rushing Yards / Game
TENN
205.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM