Hoop Thoughts: What is happening to home court advantage?
4h | Seth Davis/Sports Illustrated
Gophers hold off Buckeyes to add to Big Ten win total
16h | foxsports
Ohio State receiver Noah Brown will declare for NFL draft
Yesterday | foxsports
TV Listings >>
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News >>
Final Polls
All
|AP
|Coaches
|Playoff
|2 (+1)
|2 (+2)
|NR
Standings
All
|2016 Big Ten East Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|OSU OSU
|8-1
|11-2
|Penn State PSU Y
|8-1
|11-3
|Michigan MICH
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana IND
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland MD
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State MSU
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers RUTG
|0-9
|2-10
- Y
- Clinched Conference
2016 Key Stats
Rank
14th
Points Per Game
OSU
39.4
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
3rd
Points Allowed / Game
OSU
15.5
Avg
28.1
Leader
11.4 ALA
Rank
82nd
Passing Yards / Game
OSU
213.9
Avg
234.1
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
12th
Rushing Yards / Game
OSU
245.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM