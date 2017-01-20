College Football > Teams >

Ohio State Buckeyes

10/1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
vs RUTG
W 0-58
10/8 Indiana Hoosiers
vs IND
W 17-38
10/15 Wisconsin Badgers
@ WIS
W 30-23
10/22 Penn State Nittany Lions
@ PSU
L 21-24
10/29 Northwestern Wildcats
vs NU
W 20-24
11/5 Nebraska Cornhuskers
vs NEB
W 3-62
11/12 Maryland Terrapins
@ MD
W 62-3
11/19 Michigan State Spartans
@ MSU
W 17-16
11/26 Michigan Wolverines
vs MICH
W 27-30
12/31 Clemson Tigers
@ CLEM
L 0-31
TOP HEADLINES
1 New identity for Ohio State in 2017?
2 Meyer names former Indiana head coach Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator
3 Ohio State QB Barrett confirms he's returning next year
4 Ohio State's standout LB McMillan will enter NFL draft
5 Ohio State All-American safety leaving early for NFL draft
Final Polls

All
AP Coaches Playoff
6 (-4) 6 (-4) 3 (-1)

Standings

All
2016 Big Ten East Standings Conf Ovr
Ohio State Buckeyes OSU OSU 8-1 11-2
Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State PSU Y 8-1 11-3
Michigan Wolverines Michigan MICH 7-2 10-3
Indiana Hoosiers Indiana IND 4-5 6-7
Maryland Terrapins Maryland MD 3-6 6-7
Michigan State Spartans Michigan State MSU 1-8 3-9
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers RUTG 0-9 2-10
Y
Clinched Conference

2016 Key Stats

Rank
13th
Points Per Game
OSU
39.4
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
3rd
Points Allowed / Game
OSU
15.5
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
81st
Passing Yards / Game
OSU
213.9
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
11th
Rushing Yards / Game
OSU
245.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM