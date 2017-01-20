Rapid Reaction: Notre Dame Dominates The Syracuse Basketball Squad
7h | Paul A. Esden Jr./FanSided via Inside the Loud House
Notre Dame Basketball: What to Expect From Syracuse
12h | Noah Strackbein/FanSided via Slap the Sign
No. 15 Notre Dame seeks to end Syracuse hex (Jan 21, 2017)
Yesterday | foxsports
Notre Dame Basketball: How Will They Bounce Back?
Yesterday | Chase Eyrich/FanSided via Slap the Sign
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Standings
All
|2016 Independents Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|BYU BYU
|1-0
|9-4
|Army ARMY
|0-0
|8-5
|Notre Dame ND
|1-0
|4-8
|Massachusetts UMASS
|0-1
|2-10
2016 Key Stats
Rank
53rd
Points Per Game
ND
30.9
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
61st
Points Allowed / Game
ND
27.8
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
48th
Passing Yards / Game
ND
254.3
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
80th
Rushing Yards / Game
ND
163.3
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM