9/17 Michigan State Spartans
vs MSU
L 36-28
9/24 Duke Blue Devils
vs DUKE
L 38-35
10/1 Syracuse Orange
@ SYR
W 50-33
10/8 North Carolina State Wolfpack
@ NCST
L 3-10
10/15 Stanford Cardinal
vs STAN
L 17-10
10/29 Miami (FL) Hurricanes
vs MIA
W 27-30
11/5 Navy Midshipmen
@ NAVY
L 27-28
11/12 Army West Point Black Knights
vs ARMY
W 6-44
11/19 Virginia Tech Hokies
vs VT
L 34-31
11/26 USC Trojans
@ USC
L 27-45
Standings

2016 Independents Standings Conf Ovr
BYU Cougars BYU BYU 1-0 9-4
Army West Point Black Knights Army ARMY 0-0 8-5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame ND 1-0 4-8
Massachusetts Minutemen Massachusetts UMASS 0-1 2-10

2016 Key Stats

Rank
53rd
Points Per Game
ND
30.9
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
61st
Points Allowed / Game
ND
27.8
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
48th
Passing Yards / Game
ND
254.3
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
80th
Rushing Yards / Game
ND
163.3
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM