|2016 SEC East Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Florida FLA X
|6-2
|9-4
|Tennessee TENN
|4-4
|9-4
|Georgia UGA
|4-4
|8-5
|Kentucky UK
|4-4
|7-6
|South Carolina SCAR
|3-5
|6-7
|Vanderbilt VANDY
|3-5
|6-7
|Missouri MIZZOU
|2-6
|4-8
- X
- Clinched Division
2016 Key Stats
Rank
102nd
Points Per Game
UGA
24.5
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
35th
Points Allowed / Game
UGA
24.0
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
97th
Passing Yards / Game
UGA
193.5
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
50th
Rushing Yards / Game
UGA
191.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM