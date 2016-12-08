Latest ACC recruiting news: Georgia commit Swift interested in Clemson?
Dec 14 | Scout.com/Sports Illustrated
Top 5 Georgia football teams not coached by Mark Richt, Vince Dooley or Wally Butts
Dec 13 | Kyle Funderburk/FanSided via Dawn of the Dawg
The Georgia Bulldogs offensive line will be new and improved for 2017
Dec 13 | Kyle Funderburk/FanSided via Dawn of the Dawg
Latest SEC recruiting news: Tennessee lands 5-star OT Trey Smith
Dec 12 | Scout.com/Sports Illustrated
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Final Polls
All
|AP
|Coaches
|Playoff
|12 (+4)
|11 (+2)
|NR
Standings
All
|2016 SEC East Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Florida FLA X
|6-2
|9-4
|Tennessee TENN
|4-4
|9-4
|Georgia UGA
|4-4
|8-5
|Kentucky UK
|4-4
|7-6
|South Carolina SCAR
|3-5
|6-7
|Vanderbilt VANDY
|3-5
|6-7
|Missouri MIZZOU
|2-6
|4-8
- X
- Clinched Division
2016 Key Stats
Rank
102nd
Points Per Game
UGA
24.5
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
35th
Points Allowed / Game
UGA
24.0
Avg
28.1
Leader
11.4 ALA
Rank
97th
Passing Yards / Game
UGA
193.5
Avg
234.1
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
50th
Rushing Yards / Game
UGA
191.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM