Georgia Bulldogs

10/1 Tennessee Volunteers
vs TENN
L 34-31
10/8 South Carolina Gamecocks
@ SCAR
10/9 South Carolina Gamecocks
@ SCAR
W 28-14
10/15 Vanderbilt Commodores
vs VANDY
L 17-16
10/29 Florida Gators
vs FLA
L 24-10
11/5 Kentucky Wildcats
@ UK
W 27-24
11/12 Auburn Tigers
vs AUB
W 7-13
11/19 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
vs UL-Laf
W 21-35
11/26 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
vs GT
L 28-27
12/30 TCU Horned Frogs
@ TCU
W 31-23
Full Schedule
Full
Schedule
Georgia Basketball probably squandered NCAA Tournament chances against TAMU
6h Kyle Funderburk/FanSided via Dawn of the Dawg
Georgia Basketball probably squandered NCAA Tournament chances against TAMU

Standings

All
2016 SEC East Standings Conf Ovr
Florida Gators Florida FLA X 6-2 9-4
Tennessee Volunteers Tennessee TENN 4-4 9-4
Georgia Bulldogs Georgia UGA 4-4 8-5
Kentucky Wildcats Kentucky UK 4-4 7-6
South Carolina Gamecocks South Carolina SCAR 3-5 6-7
Vanderbilt Commodores Vanderbilt VANDY 3-5 6-7
Missouri Tigers Missouri MIZZOU 2-6 4-8
X
Clinched Division

2016 Key Stats

Rank
102nd
Points Per Game
UGA
24.5
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
35th
Points Allowed / Game
UGA
24.0
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
97th
Passing Yards / Game
UGA
193.5
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
50th
Rushing Yards / Game
UGA
191.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM