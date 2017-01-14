CSU player argues with UNM staff for telling team to ‘focus more on studying and less on domestic violence’

Colorado State senior Emmanuel Omogbo and members of the New Mexico coaching staff were involved in a postgame altercation outside Moby Arena on Saturday.

Omogbo was caught on video by the Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer starting an argument with three coaches standing by the Lobos bus as he left the arena following an 84–71 loss. After Omogbo told assistant Terrence Rencher that he would “whoop [his] ass,” Rencher seemed to escalate the incident by telling Omogbo that “he ain’t whooping nothing.”

Omogbo was led away, as one member of the Rams travel party told Rencher to “grow up.”

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language

VIDEO: CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo came outside & started argument w/ UNM coaches, Terrence Rencher in particular. Larry Eustachy pulled hom away. pic.twitter.com/Dq9CbvVOBd — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) January 14, 2017

After the video began circulating, Keegan Pope of Scout.com reported that a Lobos assistant told Rams players and coaches to “focus more on studying and less on domestic violence” as the two sides left the floor.

I've confirmed that a UNM assistant coach yelled this at CSU players/staff as he walked out of the arena after the postgame handshake. pic.twitter.com/9hjTeaTE54 — Keegan Pope (@ByKeeganPope) January 14, 2017

This comment appears to be in reference to senior guard Gian Clavell, who has been arrested twice in the past two years on domestic violence charges. He was Colorado State’s leading scorer on Saturday with 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting.

The game became very chippy toward the end, with technicals being doled out for coaches leaving the bench. Grammer shot a video of a near-fight after as the games stopped for an injury timeout.

Lobo Joe Furstinger lays CSU's J.D. Paige on a screen, flexes, then bumps another Ram… fight nearly breaks out. #mwbb pic.twitter.com/SuMnVvtiAa — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) January 14, 2017

Incredibly cheap screen by Joe Furstinger. I really don't care whether it was legal or not, there's absolutely no need for that. — Keegan Pope (@ByKeeganPope) January 14, 2017

Colorado State and New Mexico will play again on Feb. 21, in New Mexico.

– Kenny Ducey

