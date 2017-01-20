Manny Pacquiao, Evander Holyfield latest boxers willing to fight Conor McGregor

Boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Evander Holyfield have officially thrown their name into the Conor McGregor hat.

If Floyd Mayweather isn’t willing come out of retirement to challenge UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, fellow boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Evander Holyfield are willing to offer their services.

Mayweather previously offered McGregor $15 million to accept the bout, citing his price tag was $100 million. However UFC President Dana White countered this offer and said he was willing to offer Mayweather $25 million, plus pay-per-view revenue.

In typical Mayweather fashion, he scoffed at White’s offer before putting McGregor on blast for demanding more than he was worth.

So with this dream matchup in jeopardy, Pacquiao, Mayweather’s old foe, offered up his services instead.

“In boxing? In boxing [I would] but not in [UFC], just boxing,” Pacquiao told FOX Sports before being pressed for how the “face of the UFC” would fair against him in a boxing right.

“I’m sure he will be moving around. I didn’t see it [footage of Conor sparring]. But if we are talking about Conor McGregor and boxing, it’s different. Boxing is different than MMA.”

In terms of competition Pacquiao (59–6–2 boxing, 38 (T)KOs) is currently slated to put his WBO welterweight title on the line against Jeff Horn in April. In his last two contests, ‘Pac Man’ earned decision wins over Jesse Vargas and Timothy Bradly.

His last loss came at the hands of Mayweather in their highly anticipated fight in May 2015. Following this bout, the initial estimates for PPV purchases topped four million, shattering the previous record, while also breaking revenue records in the U.S. with $410 million in revenue.

But, in a bizarre twist, Holyfield has also thrown his name onto the list of boxers willing to fight McGregor.

Taking to his Instagram, the heavyweight reached out to White, saying he’d be more than happy to accept his offer of $25 million.

Yo @danawhite send that $25mill this way move over @floydmayweather I can squash @thenotoriousmma Let's do this. Real champ talk A photo posted by Evander Holyfield (@evanderholyfield) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

For boxing fans, Holyfield’s comments may not come as a surprise. During his nearly 30-year career, ‘The Real Deal’ earned an estimated $350 million, while earning notable victories over Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, Larry Holmes and George Foreman.

Holyfield (44-10-2 boxing, 29 (T)KOs) is also the only four-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA, WBC, IBF and lineal titles from 1990 to 1992; the WBA, IBF and lineal titles again from 1993 to 1994; the WBA title from 1996 to 1999; the IBF title from 1997 to 1999; and the WBA title for a fourth time from 2000 to 2001.

But as recently as 2012, Holyfield has been described as “bankrupt and flat broke.”

In terms of competition, Holyfield announced his retirement following his 10th round TKO win over Brian Nielsen in May 2011. However, his announcement did come three years after his last bout.

Neither White, McGregor or Mayweather have yet to comment on Pacquiao and Holyfield’s comments.

McGregor (21-3 MMA, 18 (T)KOs), is coming off a history-making performance at UFC 205, where fans saw him earn his second UFC title with a violent second-round knockout over Eddie Alvarez. This victory made McGregor the first fighter in UFC history to two belts in two separate weight classes at the same time.

However, immediately after earning gold, the Irishman revealed he would be taking time away from the sport to help his longtime girlfriend during her first pregnancy.

Mayweather (49-0 boxing, 26 (T)KOs) has not stepped foot inside a boxing ring since his decision win over Andre Berto in September 2015, earning a disclosed $32 million in the process.

This article originally appeared on