Floyd Mayweather walks around with $80,000 in a backpack

Floyd Mayweather’s consistently been one of the highest paid athletes in the world for the better part of the last decade, and he seems to take great pride in showing off just how incredibly rich he is at all times.

Mayweather visited ESPN Wednesday to promote an upcoming Badou Jack fight and take a shot at Conor McGregor – who should only earn a base pay of $15 million for a potential fantasy fight – and during the day he was asked how much money he currently had in his possession.

Mayweather had an associate with him carrying a backpack which happened to contain a stack of $80,000 in a plastic bag. Lunch money, perhaps.