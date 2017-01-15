Boxer Badou Jack nearly KOs referee with errant punch

Badou Jack and James DeGale settled for a majority draw after an epic fight Saturday night in New York City, but a mishap nearly derailed the bout at the end of a round as Jack landed a solid left hook on referee Arthur Mercante Jr.

What a night. I almost knocked out the ref too 😂😂😂 good night/morning ✌🏾😴#jackdegale pic.twitter.com/o2IlMJJ9Ox — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) January 15, 2017

Mercante shrugged off the punch, got a sip of water from Jack’s corner and continued on with the fight.