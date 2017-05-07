The biggest fight in boxing is finally happening

While a rumored Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout is the only boxing match to receive much mainstream attention in recent months, the one true superfight in the sport of boxing is finally set to happen later this year - and it took Dana White's date in Vegas.

After Canelo Alvarez dominated Julio Chavez Jr. Saturday night to win via unanimous decision, he was joined in the ring by middleweight destroyer Gennady Golovkin. The two fighters announced they will meet September 16th for a fight too good to miss.