The biggest fight in boxing is finally happening

While a rumored Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout is the only boxing match to receive much mainstream attention in recent months, the one true superfight in the sport of boxing is finally set to happen later this year - and it took Dana White's date in Vegas.
After Canelo Alvarez dominated Julio Chavez Jr. Saturday night to win via unanimous decision, he was joined in the ring by middleweight destroyer Gennady Golovkin. The two fighters announced they will meet September 16th for a fight too good to miss.
Alvarez vs. Golovkin has been in the cards for more than a year. Last May, after Alvarez comfortably dismantled Amir Khan, he vacated his WBC middleweight title after he was unable to strike a deal to face Golovkin, who was the mandatory challenger. Golovkin is currently the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion of the world, and is generally near the very top of pound-for-pound lists.
The undefeated Kazakh boxer (37-0) most recently went a full 12 rounds with Daniel Jacobs in March, which is uncharacteristic for him.
Golovkin is boxing's premier knockout artist, with 33 of his wins coming via KO. Alvarez, meanwhile, has a lone loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 tarnishing his 49-1-1 record.