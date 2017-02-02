WWE’s Seth Rollins opens up on his knee injury

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury in Monday night’s episode of Raw during a confrontation with a debuting Samoa Joe. Rollins, who missed seven months in 2015 and 2016 after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee, was attacked by Joe after confronting Triple H, and it seemed like Rollins and Triple H were headed toward an eventual showdown at WrestleMania 33.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

On Wednesday evening, Rollins addressed the uncertainty surrounding his injury and thanked those who wished him well.

Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that …. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real … — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

isn't over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there's nothing that can stop me. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

Finn Balor, who is still recovering from an injury suffered in a SummerSlam match with Rollins, tweeted a get well soon card for Balor.