WWE’s Seth Rollins opens up on his knee injury

Nick Schwartz

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury in Monday night’s episode of Raw during a confrontation with a debuting Samoa Joe. Rollins, who missed seven months in 2015 and 2016 after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee, was attacked by Joe after confronting Triple H, and it seemed like Rollins and Triple H were headed toward an eventual showdown at WrestleMania 33.

On Wednesday evening, Rollins addressed the uncertainty surrounding his injury and thanked those who wished him well.

Finn Balor, who is still recovering from an injury suffered in a SummerSlam match with Rollins, tweeted a get well soon card for Balor.