WWE’s Goldberg reacts to his awkward, bloody mishap on Raw

Goldberg has a pretty good explanation for why he stumbled through his promo on Monday night’s episode of Raw and had to restart it multiple times: He dizzied himself headbutting his locker room door.

It was a tradition for Goldberg to smash his head against the door before making the long walk to the ring, but he wrote in Instagram that giving up the headbutt after he accidentally cut himself and started bleeding as he tried to speak.

“Going out a limb …. but I’m putting the pre match headbutt on the shelf for now… kinda made me a bit loopy out there. #learnfromurmistakes #whosnext #every1isnext #royalrumble”

WWE does its best to keep bloody wrestlers off of TV screens in 2017 – a far cry from the era where Goldberg became a star in the late ’90s – but it still happens accidentally from time to time. Charlotte busted open Sasha Banks at Roadblock in December, unintentionally creating a grisly scene at the end of their Iron Man championship match.