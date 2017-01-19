WWE’s Chris Jericho savagely burns Rusev on Twitter

Nick Schwartz

A number of WWE stars who appeared in the Total Divas livetweet the reality show, and Wednesday’s cast members Rusev and Renee Young got in an argument over a scene where the two were playing basketball.

Winnipeg’s own Chris Jericho saw that Rusev was disrespecting Canada, and the United States champion responded with a ruthless burn.

Rusev, hilariously, didn’t even point to himself as a great Bulgarian wrestler, instead pointing to Andre the Giant, who was born and raised in France.

