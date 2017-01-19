WWE’s Chris Jericho savagely burns Rusev on Twitter

A number of WWE stars who appeared in the Total Divas livetweet the reality show, and Wednesday’s cast members Rusev and Renee Young got in an argument over a scene where the two were playing basketball.

No! @ReneeYoungWWE missed the next shot. 0$ for her. She is surprisingly good tho…… for a CANADIAN A!!! — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

Ummmm Canadians are good at basketball cc: @SteveNash . You can send payments to my PayPal account 🤗 https://t.co/SGx2Fi3Ypn — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 19, 2017

35 million Canadians. 1 great player. https://t.co/MduaM0UmfV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

Winnipeg’s own Chris Jericho saw that Rusev was disrespecting Canada, and the United States champion responded with a ruthless burn.

7 million Bulgarians. 0 great wrestlers. https://t.co/A93bWxd5O1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2017

Mr wannabe rockstar, give credit to Andre the Giant. He was half Bulgarian. And get a life. You are 62 years old. It's pass your bed time. https://t.co/brZzlr1YRV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

Rusev, hilariously, didn’t even point to himself as a great Bulgarian wrestler, instead pointing to Andre the Giant, who was born and raised in France.