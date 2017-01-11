WWE WrestleMania 33: John Cena vs. Undertaker Reportedly Nixed

The potential John Cena vs. Undertaker match for WWE WrestleMania 33 will no longer take place.

Fan perception has been that John Cena and the Undertaker will face off at WrestleMania 33 in April. There were even the “Undertaker” chants during Cena’s return to WWE at the end of December.

However, if there had been any hope of this match taking place, it is just about gone. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena vs. Taker is no longer set for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, FL. The thought is that someone from the Raw brand will challenge the Phenom.

If this match is not taking place, then the speculation will likely turn toward other potential options to main event WrestleMania 33. This could still feature either one of these Superstars involved given their stature within WWE, but they seemingly will not be facing each other.

This is only speculation, but given how Undertaker appeared at the WrestleMania 34 press conference, maybe WWE assuming that he will be around for the show changed their plans. Could they maybe move Dead Man vs. the Face That Runs the Place to 2018 in New Orleans and have the former lose there to close out his WWE career?

As for opponents for WrestleMania 33, if it is going to come from Raw, then potential opponents will include Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and Braun Strowman.

Cena’s status is a bit more unknown. Whatever he may do at WrestleMania 33 may stem from what happens during his Royal Rumble match with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. If there is a title change at the end of January, could that mean we get another rematch between these two at the Show of Shows? Might someone else step up to Cena before we get there?

The rumor of Undertaker vs. John Cena being off for WrestleMania 33 will likely disappoint some. However, we shall see what is in WWE’s plans for both of these top stars in April.

