Sami Zayn takes Seth Rollins’ spot in the Royal Rumble with help from Triple H

Seth Rollins was knocked out of the Royal Rumble just six days before the annual 30-man match in a shocking turn of events on Monday Night Raw.

Sami Zayn asked WWE Raw general manager Mick Foley how he could enter the Royal Rumble match at the beginning of the show, and while Foley was willing to let Zayn in, commissioner Stephanie McMahon forced Zayn to earn his place in a match against Seth Rollins. McMahon also added the stipulation that if Zayn were to win, he would take Rollins’ spot in the Rumble.

Rollins and Zayn delivered an epic match that felt like a title bout – Rollins even tried to set up a Pedigree off the top rope that was countered – but Rollins gained the upper hand by hitting a Pedigree on the apron.

Just as Rollins was in position to get the win, Triple H‘s music hit, distracting Rollins for a moment.

Triple H didn’t show up at the top of the ramp, though, and Zayn took the opportunity to roll up Rollins and steal the victory.

Triple H still hasn’t appeared on Raw since he made a stunning return to take out Rollins and Roman Reigns and hand Kevin Owens the Universal Championship months ago. Rollins has been calling out The Game for weeks, and now Triple H has effectively knocked Rollins out of the Royal Rumble. Rollins is, as of now, off the card for Sunday’s megashow, but it seems like we’re headed toward a Triple H-Rollins match, perhaps at WrestleMania 33.