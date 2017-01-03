WWE star Nikki Bella mocks Carmella with a hilarious impersonation

The long-running feud between WWE veteran Nikki Bella and newcomer Carmella has been one of the best on SmackDown – which, in general, has better feuds than Raw – and hours before the show Tuesday, Nikki Bella jokingly impersonated “The Princess of Staten Island” and released the video on her YouTube channel. Bella, in full Carmella gear, forgets how to spell F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S and takes a shot at Carmella’s real-life boyfriend, Big Cass.