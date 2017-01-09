WWE star Finn Balor gives a nervous young fan an incredible moment

WWE star Finn Balor – who is still recovering from a shoulder injury – made an appearance at a Wizard World Comic Con event in New Orleans over the weekend and fielded questions from fans in attendance, including a young boy in a Demon Balor suit named Logan.

When Logan received the microphone to ask his question, he understandably became too nervous to speak, so Balor picked him up and brought him up on stage for a 1-on-1 interview.

Here is the video of my son Logan asking @FinnBalor a question and getting overwhelmed but Finn comes down to help him out. @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/5X2NDRehrb — SpeedyB97 (@SpeedyHot1079) January 9, 2017

Logan asked about Balor’s injury, and he promised to get Seth Rollins back after his accident at SummerSlam.



“As you can see I can pick you up, so my shoulder’s almost better. And hopefully I’ll be able to get Seth Rollins back at WrestleMania.”