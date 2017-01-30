WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg for Universal Championship at Fastlane

Kevin Owens and Goldberg are reportedly set to collide in the main event of WWE Fastlane for the Universal Championship.

Kevin Owens walked out of the WWE Universal Championship match with the belt at Royal Rumble. It came after Braun Strowman surprisingly interfered to cost Roman Reigns the title and leave it in the hands of Owens. This has been a recent trend with title matches for the former NXT Champion.

What this likely guaranteed is Owens getting a spot in the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view main event in March. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan is going to be for KO to defend the belt against Goldberg. The former WCW star would then win the title and defend it against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg vs. Lesnar would be a potential main event of WrestleMania. However, with WWE saying Randy Orton’s Royal Rumble win will lead him to the headlining match of the Show of Shows, then it would take these two long-time rivals out of the mix. There’s always the chance WWE holds off on Orton closing out WrestleMania since nothing is set in stone until we find out the official match card and who he will be facing.

As for the Universal Championship match at Fastlane, this would potentially Owens’ reign that has lasted since the end of August. He successfully defended the belt at Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell, TLC, and now Royal Rumble, all of which came with help from Chris Jericho or Strowman. Does that mean we’re set for tension between Owens and Jericho before Fastlane, leading to the latter man not helping his best friend against Goldberg?

Does this potential main event of WWE Fastlane interest you? Should Kevin Owens walk into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion in Orlando?

