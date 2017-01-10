WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Reasons Brock Lesnar Should Win

Brock Lesnar has quite the name in the world of pro wrestling and also in major sports, which is just one reason why he should win the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. He was always booked as one of the strongest men in the ring from his WWE main roster debut in 2002. While there was a break in his WWE career from 2004 to 2012, Lesnar was still a dominant force with four WWE world championship reigns in his career.

He’s a veteran who has rarely shown any weakness in the ring. It wasn’t until last November’s Survivor Series that fans would witness Brock Lesnar suffer a convincing loss. After losing in less than two minutes in a WWE match, it might be unlikely to see Lesnar get a championship match right away. But this is the WWE and one should never assume anything is a guarantee.

There are so many theories regarding what the WrestleMania 33 match card could look like. There were some who felt that there is going to be a rematch between Lesnar and Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Both find themselves in the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 30-man main event. It’s a match that traditionally gives a main event championship opportunity at that year’s WrestleMania.

Despite losing his last match in such a surprising way, the WWE could benefit from having Brock Lesnar win the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Some might like the decision since he’s proven valuable as a main event attraction. There are others who may hate the idea of a “part-timer” taking a spot that belongs to one of the up-and-coming WWE superstars.

The following are the top five reasons why Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate, should win the 2017 Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 33.

5. Brock Lesnar is the Best Heel Option

One of the best things Brock Lesnar is able to do in the WWE is act like a heel. He can get the crowd to boo him instantly. Even with the resepect for his in-ring abilities, he also has a lot of controversy around him. First of all, Lesnar knows how to get the crowd to root for the other guy. He was successful in putting over someone like Eddie Guerrero in the memorable match at WWE No Way Out in 2004.

But Lesnar did leave the WWE in 2004 with the hopes of going to the NFL and then enter the world of mixed martial arts. He’s come across as a villain in the mainstream sports world. This earned him quite the big name in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Among many of the heels not holding a championship, Brock Lesnar could be the best choice for a heel main event challenger at WrestleMania 33.

Some might vote for The Miz, but he would likely be involved in an angle with Dean Ambrose and Renee Young. Miz is also someone who is better suited to be in battles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship; a title that needs wrestlers of main event caliber to carry the belt. But fans would be supportive of Miz being in the main event picture on SmackDown Live.

However, the fans would boo Lesnar. If the WWE is wanting to have a villain get a championship main event opportunity, it should go to someone who a large percentage of the fans have resentment towards.

4. Something a Little Unexpected

Back in November, wrestling fans received one of the biggest surprises in a long time – Brock Lesnar lost in a squash match. No one would have predicted Goldberg winning in the fashion that he did in the rematch of WrestleMania XX. With that in mind, Lesnar being able to rebound for a championship opportunity might be a little unexpected.

There was some belief that there was going to be a rematch between Lesnar and Goldberg at this year’s WrestleMania. However, it sounds like the WWE wants to go a different direction. But there is still some mystery surrounding what their final decision on the match card is going to be. So having Lesnar win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble is going to be a bit of a surprise.

Lesnar having the championship opportunity in the main event of WrestleMania 33 is going to lead to an interesting decision. He could always make the jump to SmackDown Live to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. It would definitely be a clash of styles with size and strength against speed and agility.

But Lesnar could always remain on Raw and challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lesnar seeking a new heavyweight championship to add to his impressive resume.

3. Helps Draw More Attention to WrestleMania

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from last November’s Survivor Series, names like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are going to attract mainstream attention. ESPN has often invited Lesnar to come to their headquarters in Bristol, Conn. He’s been a focal point of WWE’s marketing to the media ever since he returned to professional wrestling in 2012.

That’s because people who aren’t necessarily fans of the WWE or professional wrestling are very aware of the Beast Incarnate. People know who he is because he was the former WWE Champion who tried to make the Minnesota Vikings roster in the National Football League. He also faced a lot of criticism from MMA purists when he made a quick transition into the UFC.

While Lesnar’s pro football career didn’t go the way he probably had hoped, Lesnar found success in the UFC’s Octagon. After a tough UFC debut loss, he would defeat Randy Couture for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar also finished 5-3 after his win against Mark Hunt was overturned due to a failed drug test.

Sports fans in general know who Brock Lesnar is; especially after he has just been handed a year-long suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission last month. Having Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 33 is going to bring some media attention to the biggest show of the year. In the end, that’s what the WWE would love at every WrestleMania.

2. Non-Traditional Face vs Heel Match

As things currently stand, Kevin Owens is holding the WWE Universal Championship on Raw. AJ Styles is also currently holding the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live. Both men are well respected by the WWE Universe. They also have a lot of love from the internet wrestling community, even though they are both billed as heels by the creative writing staff and WWE officials.

While both men have flourished as heels on WWE television, they are going to likely receive huge ovations if they carry major championships into WrestleMania 33. It doesn’t matter if they are villainous, the wrestling fans who tend to come to WrestleMania are going to show love for them because they are two of the best in all of wrestling.

Owens and Styles are two wrestlers who came from the independent circuit and other major promotions that were once viewed as anti-WWE. But in recent years, wrestlers like them and others have gotten their opportunities in the WWE. With that being the case, Brock Lesnar would be booed by the WrestleMania crowd regardless of which WWE champion he challenged in the main event.

Having Lesnar challenge for the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship is going to make him an instant heel against either Kevin Owens or AJ Styles.

1. A WWE Prizefight with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has often viewed himself as a true prizefighter in the WWE. On his first night on the WWE main roster, he made a statement by challenging John Cena. This would lead to a huge victory in his first main roster match. While it took a few years to win a major championship, Owens has established himself as one of the top prizefighters in the WWE. It also doesn’t surprise anyone that Owens wants to face someone like Brock Lesnar.

That sort of nickname usually goes to professional fighters in the worlds of boxing and mixed martial arts. Brock Lesnar has certainly made himself a prizefighter in his own right. He was the UFC Heavyweight Champion in his brief mixed martial arts career. Lesnar has also held four world championships in the WWE.

Both men have put together some pretty successful careers in the squared circle. And the two would arguably be viewed as the top prizefighters in the company. Having them battle for the WWE Universal Championship does provide a unique matchup for the main event of WrestleMania 33. One that can be marketed as a high-profile prizefight in the company.

It’s been mentioned that this match will draw a lot of mainstream attention with Brock Lesnar’s name recognition. It’s also been mentioned how this match is a unique booking that’s different than the traditional face vs heel formula. But the top thing is that they both have a bruiser mentality in their move sets. Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens has the potential of being one of the best championship main events in a long time.

