WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Potential Surprise Entrants

The Royal Rumble is approaching and with that comes fan speculation and the hype surrounding the event as we come closer to WrestleMania.

It is that time of year again where fans and analysts alike speculate on who will make the list of surprise entrants in this coming up Royal Rumble. While there are some names that are definite throwback Superstars to serve up the nostalgia, there are names that could very well debut onto the main roster or make their return to the ring at the Alamodome. Last year the hot topic was AJ Styles who was the hottest free agent in pro wrestling until he made his debut as entrant number three in the Rumble. Look at where he is now.

Now this year, the hot topics are Samoa Joe and Finn Balor. Rumors of Joe debuting on the main roster are centered on the Royal Rumble. That remains to be seen, but as for Balor he is still on the road to recovery after a shoulder injury he sustained at SummerSlam.

But what is the Royal Rumble without some surprise entrants? Rumors are born before and sometimes come to life on the night of the Rumble. The tagline for this year’s Rumble is “The Rumble to Remember”. This is solely based on the fact that both Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg will be in the matchup. The focus is clearly on them. However, fans will be looking forward to some rumored returns that could happen next month despite the worry of the events being overshadowed.

The Rumble creates the idea that anything is possible and it is the one event next to WrestleMania that the fans look forward to every year. Over the years, the booking of the match revisits past feuds in addition to creating new ones for the Road to WrestleMania. Many special moments were born because of the Rumble. Also the drama of it all makes the match not seem so long. Essentially the Rumble starts the year off with a bang and creates the buzz for WrestleMania.

This blog will focus on possible main roster debuts, returning from injuries or simply being inactive on the roster. For fans of Zack Ryder and Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan, they will not be back in time for the Rumble. However, there are a couple others that just may be back for the Rumble. Otherwise, we would be here all day speculating who will serve fans the nostalgia this year. That is definitely a topic for another day.

There are only a handful of names that would be actual contenders for this particular list. Which this is a good problem to have considering the injury bug that plagued the company last year. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the names that could make an impact on the Royal Rumble in 2017.

5. Undertaker

The Undertaker hasn’t been seen since Smackdown’s 900th episode the week of Survivor Series. While he did say that WrestleMania would no longer define him, for fans it is a part of him no matter what. With that being said, The Dead Man could make a return to the Rumble for that one last run with the WWE Championship. However, there are 29 other men that are in the match that will prove to be an obstacle for him.

If fans can’t have Shawn Michaels take on AJ Styles, then Taker is the next best bet when it comes to seeing dream matches with the Phenomenal One. Fans certainly wouldn’t mind Taker v. AJ Styles, and that should be on Taker’s list when he returns. All of that is up in the air, especially now with John Cena laying claim to a WWE Championship match at the Rumble. Rumors of Cena vs. Taker at WrestleMania could very well come to fruition with the Rumble outcome. Even if the Rumble produces a Raw winner, the WWE Championship still has to be set at Wrestlemania. It’s a step closer either way.

If this is a farewell run, then perhaps Taker will be making more appearances between the Rumble and WrestleMania. But then again he could just take on a more active role too. Nothing is set in stone, however, but after the Rumble fans will get an idea of what is to come for Taker in 2017.

4. Tye Dillinger

Dillinger has been on a hot run in terms of popularity in recent months. Getting a resurrection with his Perfect Ten gimmick, the former Gavin Spears may perhaps make a return to the main roster in 2017 starting with the Rumble. I don’t see him becoming the winner, but this surprise will be one of the bigger pops of the night among the hardcore fans that will attend at the Alamodome.

On another note, wouldn’t it be awesome if Dillinger debuted, he would come out at number ten? Guaranteed huge pop and it’s a missed opportunity if he debuts at any other number. Again, if he is participating in the Rumble.

If he were to debut at the Rumble, then Dillinger must have a good showing during the match. His re-debut will be wasted if he appears and then is thrown out five minutes later. The Perfect Ten has been on fire lately with no signs of slowing down. The last thing he needs is to be saddled with the main roster curse for NXT talents.

3. Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin’s return was halted this summer when a rotator cuff injury would prevent him from making a long-awaited return to WWE for Smackdown. Perhaps the former Intercontinental Champion can try again making an official re-debut at the Rumble. With the hype vignettes prior to his injury, the intent looks to have Benjamin become one of the focuses on Smackdown. And with that comes a possible appearance at the Rumble and being impressive during that. Benjamin is massively talented with years of experience behind him. It will come into play when he does return.

Last fans knew Benjamin is slated to be healed up at the beginning of next year, hence why he is on this list. Fans all but forgot about the talented athlete, and seeing his return would be a great surprise considering everyone was robbed of it over the summer.

2. Finn Balor

Rumors are rampant about when exactly is Balor supposed to be returning from his shoulder injury. While Balor himself has stated he would be back in time for WrestleMania, that’s not to say he may be able to make a surprise appearance to swerve fans. Balor would even be in the top of the list in terms of possible Royal Rumble winners if it actually happens.

With that being said Balor will be either the most likely or unlikely participant in the Rumble this year depending on how you see things. Speculation of Balor’s return will certainly continue to rise as the Royal Rumble draws near. His name will continue to be in the conversation until the event has passed for sure.

When he does return regardless, his first order of business will be to reclaim what he initially never lost in the WWE Universal Championship. The Demon will be in the hunt regardless if it’s before or after WrestleMania. His quest just may start a little earlier than anticipated.

1. Samoa Joe

With the rumor mill hot on his trail, Samoa Joe could very well make his much anticipated main roster debut at the Rumble. The Rumble is well known for its spotlight on much bigger wrestlers, and Samoa Joe would be no surprise for that should it even happen. He would indeed be the biggest surprise and the loudest pop of the night if he were to debut.

The two-time NXT Champion is no pushover, and he will most likely dominate if he will be participating in the Royal Rumble match. He will follow that with creating a destructive path on whichever brand he goes on regardless if it is Raw or Smackdown. The future is bright for Joe; there should be no worries about his direction in the coming year.

Can you imagine Samoa Joe going toe to toe with the likes of Goldberg, Lesnar or both? Imagine that moment – it would be a huge moment for the Royal Rumble. It would be amazing for sure, right? Fans of the Samoan Submission Specialist know the journey he has had, and will absolutely relish in what he could do during his time in the Rumble. For me, I see nothing short of Samoa Joe having an impressive showing at the Alamodome and beyond his debut.

