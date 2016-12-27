WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 3 Reasons AJ Styles Should Face Undertaker

With the Royal Rumble a few weeks away, we look at three reasons why AJ Styles should battle the Undertaker for the WWE Championship.

The Royal Rumble will hit 30 years old when the event commences in January at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE wants to make this event as big as it can, and is adding as much star power as they can.

The Royal Rumble match alone is set to feature both Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar in the big match. The RAW brand is also set to have Kevin Owens defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

Smackdown Live, on the other hand, has yet to announce their main event involving the WWE Championship and its champion AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is set to defend his championship next week on Smackdown Live against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

The strong belief though is that Styles will leave the match victorious with the WWE Championship still in his possession. This brings up the question on who will challenge The Phenomenal One for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble?

The event will be the one year anniversary when Styles finally made his long-awaited debut in WWE. With all of this in mind, WWE is going to want to make this match as big as it can. AJ Styles was arguably the MVP of WWE in 2016, and the company is going to want to start him off hot.

With this Royal Rumble being the biggest of all time there is only one superstar who truly fits the bill to face Styles at The Royal Rumble. That man is The Phenom, The Undertaker. We look at the three key reason why these two should clash at The Rumble.

3) The Royal Rumble is in the Undertaker’s Backyard of Texas

The 30th anniversary of The Royal Rumble will be taking place in the Heart of Texas, San Antonio. With that in mind, WWE is going to want a hometown boy, in one of the bigger matches on the card.

The Undertaker certainly fits that bill. Undertaker is a proud Texan and has shown his Texas pride throughout the years in WWE. In fact, The Undertaker’s lone Royal Rumble win occurred in San Antonio back in 2007.

The last time WWE was in the Alamo Dome they had fellow Texan and San Antonio native, Shawn Michales compete for the championship. With WWE having virtually no chance of getting Shawn Michaels to compete at the Rumble, Taker is surely the next best thing.

The match would also really get the crowd into the event as any Texan is viewed as a returning hero no matter who they’re facing. This would finally give AJ Styles who is a heel some legit heat going into a match.

Despite Styles being a face, he is generally cheered by a big portion of the audience. However, in front of 60,000 Texans that shouldn’t be the case. Styles can finally get legit and really get booed by an abundance of the crowd, this could really help his character going forward.

Having a Hometown hero like The Undertaker will not only spark interest in the Texas crowd but for everyone at home as well. Fans will be invested to see if The Phenom could win one more WWE Championship in his home state.

2) Allows John Cena to Compete in the Royal Rumble Match

Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect is set to make his return to Smackdown Live this upcoming week. With this in mind figuring out what Cena will do heading into the Royal Rumble has everyone curious.

Many thought that Cena could possibly challenge Styles one final time to see if he could finally defeat him. This would also set up the chance for Cena to potentially win his record-tying 16th Championship.

However, with AJ facing The Undertaker instead WWE can instead use John Cena in the Royal Rumble match. With this being the 30th Royal Rumble match, WWE is going to want to add as much star power into the contest.

With Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the match already adding Cena would add another huge name into the contest. Fans could also see Cena and Goldberg clash with one another in the ring for a few moments.

John Cena entering the Rumble match could also allow John Cena to potentially make history as he could tie Stone Cold Steve Austin with the most Royal Rumble victories of all-time with three. John Cena entering the Rumble would also save his chase for a 16th reign for WrestleMania.

WWE could book the Smackdown Live main event around the focus of John Cena trying to win his 16th WWE Championship. So having Undertaker battle AJ Styles at The Royal Rumble would allow WWE to save Cena and his quest for a 16th title for a later date.

1) The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Could Build the Foundation of a WrestleMania Dream Match

With WrestleMania right around the corner, WWE needs to start planning on what they are going to make their marquee events for the big extravaganza. Generally, the Royal Rumble is where we set the foundations for matchups to begin to take place.

Having Undertaker and Styles clashing at the Rumble could certainly lay down the foundation for a dream match. For years fans have wanted to see John Cena battle The Undertaker on the grand stage.

Last year it was rumored that the two were set to battle at WrestleMania 32. However, due to an injury Cena was unable to compete and The Deadman instead battled a returning Shane McMahon in an epic Hell in a Cell match.

With Cena and Undertaker now healthy now is the year that fans could finally be able to see this epic match. With The Royal Rumble looming WWE could have AJ Styles drop the WWE Championship to The Undertaker.

Later in the night John Cena could win the Royal Rumble setting up these two icons for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. While AJ Styles will be on the outside looking he will help set up a classic WrestleMania match for fans to see.

While many fans will be sad to see AJ Styles drop the WWE Championship, fans will be rewarded with getting a once in a lifetime main event at WrestleMania.

