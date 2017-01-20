Triple H issues not-so-subtle warning to Seth Rollins for calling him out on Raw

For a little more than a month, Seth Rollins has been calling out Triple H on Raw — yet the WWE executive vice president and 14-time world champion hasn’t answered.

Until now, that is, as Triple H himself sat down with FOX Sports’ Wrestling Compadres earlier this week to discuss the United Kingdom Championship tournament, WWE’s plans for a women’s tournament, and much, much more — including his response to Rollins.

DALE RUTLEDGE: Seth Rollins has been looking for you. Does he not know where WWE headquarters is, or what’s the situation?

TRIPLE H: Apparently not. Yeah, no. Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man. None of that stuff bothers me. I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit.

But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.

And that's not all the Compadres learned this week. FOX Sports also sat down with WWE announcer Nigel McGuiness, who had a lifelong dream come true when he joined Michael Cole on the call for the aforementioned UKCT.

