Returning WWE star Mickie James opens up on her relationship with John Cena

At the end of last week’s historic cage match between Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch on SmackDown, the mysterious La Luchadora was revealed to be five-time WWE Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion Mickie James. James was one of the leading stars of the women’s division from 2003 to 2010, and she recently returned for a one-off NXT match against Asuka at TakeOver: Toronto last November.

On the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Podcast Making Their Way To The Ring, James discussed her first stint with WWE, her journey back to the company, and if she thinks it will be awkward being around John Cena.

One of the interesting subplots to James return is that she’s on SmackDown – the home of John Cena and his partner Nikki Bella – instead of Raw. Long before Cena began dating Nikki Bella in 2012, he and James had an informal relationship that grew to be controversial as rumors swirled that James was transferred to a different show once the pair broke up.

Garcia asked James about what she expects the atmosphere in the women’s locker room to be like with Nikki Bella present, and she explained why so many wrestlers end up dating one another.

“We’re all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is, and we’ve all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals… It’s such a tight-knit thing, that’s the reason why so many people in the industry fall in love in the first place, because you see each other every day, you hang out with each other, you don’t get a chance to… make any type of outside life.

We’re all grown adults and I would hope that, and I’m pretty sure that it’s going to be pretty awesome, because I’m sure that I’m going to have to work with Nikki in the ring and I know that we could do some really amazing stuff.”

James also revealed that she had been attempting to make a comeback sooner and made contact with WWE multiple times, but she wasn’t in the company’s plans for nearly a year prior to her return at TakeOver.

“I had been doing that. About a year before that I had been doing that a couple of times. I think I talked to you about it a little bit too, and I’m just like, aw maybe they just don’t want me. Maybe it’s not my time kind of thing. It wasn’t until I just kind of let it go and…I’m sitting in Orlando airport, waiting for our flight and [Mark] Carrano calls me and I’m like , are you serious right now? Are you ribbing me?”