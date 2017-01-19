WWE champ AJ Styles was reportedly robbed during event in Arkansas

WWE’s SmackDown Live stars had a very eventful Monday in Arkansas.

Randy Orton had a run in with a persistent fan at a gym prior to a show in Jonesboro at Arkansas State University, where later that night a thief reportedly stole AJ Styles’ belongings from the ASU Convocation Center.

According to Region 8 News, a thief managed to take a bag belonging to Styles during the show.

Via Region 8 News:

“[Styles] reported the theft of a black bag containing $1,000 in American currency and 7,000 in Japanese yen.

The culprit also stole an iPhone, a set of Beats headphones, a small screen TV, an Xbox 360, and six Xbox 360 games.”

The Arkansas State University police list the incident as a “theft $5,000 or less,” but declined to provide further details to Region 8 News. Styles took part in a triple threat match for the WWE World Championship Monday, defeating John Cena and Baron Corbin.