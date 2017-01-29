What time does the Royal Rumble start?

Five WWE championships will be put on the line Sunday night inside the Alamodome, and one man will book his spot in the WrestleMania main event in the annual Royal Rumble match. So when should you tune in?

The 2017 Royal Rumble will begin at a special time of 7:00 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

The Royal Rumble kickoff show – which includes three matches – will begin at 5:00 p.m ET.

